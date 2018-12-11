MUSCATINE — It's time to conduct an independent audit of the Muscatine Community School District's curriculum offerings, Superintendent Jerry Riibe told the MCS School Board on Monday night. "We are one of the legs of the community," Riibe said. "We have to get even better at what we do."
Riibe referred to three rankings that place Muscatine High School in a less-than-favorable ranking:
- The U.S. News and World Report ranking does not place Muscatine as a top 100 high school but does note that's 35 percent of students take Advanced Placement (AP) courses;
- The Niche.Com ranking gives Muscatine High School a B-minus but places Muscatine in the top third of Iowa schools in college preparation;
- The Great Schools.com ranking gives Muscatine High School a 1 on a 1 to 9 scale. "That's at the wrong end," Riibe commented. "Where we probably get hurt is we test all students in ACT."
Issues extend to lower grades, notably influenced by socio-economic status. "By the age of 5, 95 percent off a child's brain development is done," Ribbe told the board. "We can teach them by third grade to decode words pretty well, but the problem of poverty jumps on their little backs."
On the other hand, Riibe noted, the University of Iowa recognized Muscatine as a District of Distinction. "I think we need to put out some marketing as to what a better school system we are," Riibe said. "But we have a lot of students who need help. We're a tale of two cities."
Riibe told the board he wants to move forward in the next six weeks toward bringing in an independent group to audit the curriculum. "This is going to be a fairly lengthy process," he said. "We want to bring in a team of experts from Iowa that can help us identify those next steps."
Riibe estimated the cost at $20,000. And he suggested adding a communications person to district staff. "We have a great story to tell," he said. "We have the largest orchestra in Iowa. How many people know that? Every kid who takes the AP tests has them paid for. We have a lot of success stories to tell. We just don't have anyone to tell it."
"I know we're better than B-minus," board member Toby McArter said.
"I think we're in a good place," Riibe replied. "We have to keep our heads up, and we have to keep moving forward."
Other items of interest:
Other items of interest at the Monday night meeting included:
- A rural resident is asking school officials to take a stand against slag dust. Edward Askew, 2952 155th Street, told the board the slag on county roads is damaging to tires and produces dust that is a health hazard. "The dust is three times more toxic than dust that comes off of gravel," Askew said, adding he will take the matter up with the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors next week.
- An update was given on the Bags of Blessings program. Kids in need are provided with nutritious meals over weekends, thanks to a program that dates to 2009. Laura Koch, a teacher at Muscatine High School, and Jeff Schmelzer the high school's Work Experience Coordinator, reported on the Bags of Blessings program, which provides weekend food to qualifying youngsters. "It's meant to give them something to eat over the weekend so they don't come back so hungry," Koch said. "Things just blossomed," Schmelzer said of the program's growth. "We talked it over and thought it would be a way for our work experience kids to get involved. This is a win-win experience for us, I feel. We always look forward to those opportunities to do service for the community."
"It makes a huge difference for a lot of kids," Riibe said.
Student Council donates $4,300 to MCSA
The high school Student Council is closing out the year with an active schedule and is looking forward to more activities in the new year. Student Council Member Phoebe Lawrence reported the recent Mr. Muscatine competition raised $4,300 to be donated to MCSA, and the Week of Happiness is intended to help students deal with finals week. "It's just a week to help academically and mentally as well," she said.
Lawrence added preparations are underway for Senior Survivor and Annual Thaw events in 2019.
In other business
- Five individuals were recognized as Outstanding Muscatine School District Employees for December: Doreen Border, high school secretary; Kelli Holthe, Jefferson paraeducator; Heidi Kuo, high school Chinese teacher; Dawn Thompson, Grant first grade teacher, and Sarah Walsh, high school instructional coach.
- The board approved a $22,000 contract with IMEG Corporation of Rock Island to provide engineering and surveying services for improved traffic routing at Madison Elementary School.
- The board set public hearings for its Jan. 14 meeting on the High School Science/STEM Project, McKinley Elementary Project, and Colorado Elementary Project.
- The board heard an extensive update of the McKinley expansion project presented by McKinley staff members and representatives from Legat Architects of Moline. The project is expected to get underway in April 2019 with substantial completion in Jan. 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.