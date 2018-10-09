An anticipated upgrade at Muscatine Community Stadium will likely have to wait until an expansion at McKinley Elementary School takes place, Muscatine School Superintendent Dr. Jerry Riibe told the Muscatine School Board Monday night.
Riibe said the preliminary planning for a renovation at McKinley has indicated the project would be more costly than anticipated.
"The work at McKinley would run more than we thought," Riibe said, "So we'd have to move back the stadium work. However, work on McKinley is paramount."
Riibe said all elementary schools are being evaluated to determine if they have adequate space to house sixth grade. He also reported rough planning is underway for a new science wing at the high school. And he said updating of the baseball field will be necessary.
"It's a beautiful field, and we want to keep it that way," he said. "It's fallen into a little bit of disrepair."
Student progress
A report to the School Board on academic targets and goals turned into a discussion of whether student improvement is actually improving. Data reviewed by the board included results over several years of scores from Aspire, a standardized test taken by all students grades three through 11.
While there were signs of improvements, board member Aaron Finn observed that read a differently, the results of the same class from year to year sometimes show a decrease in performance.
Riibe said the greatest obstacle the district faces in student improvement is chronic absenteeism. "Our high levels of absence are killing students' performance," Riibe told the board. "When you have that many students not attending, it really makes a huge difference. It's bad across the board.
"I think we all would agree that this is not where we want to be," Riibe concluded. "But I think we would also agree that this is the best it's ever been."
Early retirement
The district will again offer a buyout to employees who qualify for early retirement. The board unanimously approved an incentive package to be implemented in Fiscal Year 2019. Eligible employees would have to apply by Dec. 20.
Riibe said of the 96 eligible employees, 44 are members of the instructional staff. If all 96 opt for the early retirement package, the cost to the district would be half a million dollars over five years, but the savings would be $1 million annually, Riibe said.
Legislative issues
The Iowa Association of School Boards has asked boards to select four topics from a long list of items to present to the Iowa Legislature. The board approved four topics recommended by Riibe on Monday:
• Support of preschool programs;
• Emphasis on early literacy;
• More attention to dropout/at risk students;
• More resources for treatment of mental health issues.
Employee recognition
Five district employees were recognized as October 2018 Outstanding Muscatine Community School District Employees:
• Tanise Colvin, Central Middle School Assistant Principal;
• Debbie Stoube, Special Education Paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School;
• Mackenzie Strouf, Instructional Coach at Grant Elementary School;
• Jacque Young, Special Education Paraprofessional at Madison Elementary School;
• Austin Kinsey, Language Arts Teacher at Muscatine High School.
