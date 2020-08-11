Muscatine compost facility open extended hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Muscatine Compost Facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station on South Houser Street will be open extended hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday, August 14, for residents to bring brush debris from Monday's storm to the site. Regular hours will resume Saturday, Aug. 15.

Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland can deposit debris for free with a Compost Sticker available at the Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall or the Department of Public Works. There is a small fee for non-residents. Call 563-263-9689 for more information.

The site is located at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine. Regular hours are 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays.

