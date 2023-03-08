Starting Sunday, March 19, residents from Muscatine and Fruitland will once again have access to the compost facility at the Muscatine Transfer Station, allowing them a place to safely dispose of yard waste as they prepare their lawns and gardens for spring.

As stated by city Solid Waste Manager David Popp, all material that is brought to the compost facility, 1000 S. Houser St. in Muscatine, will need to be secured during transportation to and from the site in order to prevent loose material from falling onto city roads and possibly being a traffic hazard.

For brush and branch disposal, residents will need to make sure that they are less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length. Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the compost facility, however tree stumps and roots will not be accepted.

As for those who want to save a trip to the compost facility, Muscatine will continue offering curbside pick-up of approved yard waste — grass clippings, leaves and other types of garden waste — on refuse collection days. Residents should keep in mind, however, that the Solid Waste Division will pick-up waste only if it is in an official city of Muscatine yard waste bag, which are available at the Muscatine Transfer Station, Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Main Street and Fareway.

The city will also do curbside pick-up on tree limbs and other trimmings from trees and shrubs, but this will only be collected if it is bundled together with string or cord in 4-foot lengths. For tree limbs that are larger than 4 feet, a pick-up will need to be scheduled.

Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland will not have to pay a fee to use the compost facility so long as they are already subscribed to the city’s refuse collection. They will, however, need to first receive a window sticker for their vehicle in order to verify that they are a resident. This can be done by visiting the Muscatine Transfer Station, the Finance Department at Muscatine City Hall or the Muscatine Public Works Department and using a driver’s license to verify residency.

Non-residents and commercial users of the compost facility, meanwhile, will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site. Fees can be paid with cash (no bills larger than $20 will be accepted) or check.

Residents can also pick up compost and shredded mulch at the site, with loading assistance being offered on weekdays only (depending on staff availability) from noon to 3:30 p.m. Compost delivery will also be offered by the Transfer Station on scheduled refuse collection days, but deliveries of shredded mulch, wood chips and additional compost will need to be pre-scheduled by calling the Transfer Station.

For those wanting firewood, this is still available at the compost site as well, however residents need to check in with the site’s attendance and sign a waiver before cutting and receiving firewood.

For more information on services available at the compost facility or to schedule pick-ups, residents can call the Muscatine Transfer Station at 563-263-9689. Non-resident and commercial users can also check the compost facility page on the city of Muscatine website for the site’s fee schedule.