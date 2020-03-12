Muscatine compost site to open March 25

The compost facility will open for the season at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, according to David Popp, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine. The site is located at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine.
Regular hours for the compost facility are 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Muscatine and Fruitland residents can take yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, plants) from their property to the facility along with brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length, Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the location but tree stumps or roots are not accepted.
Non-residents and commercial users of the compost facility will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site.
Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland can visit the Muscatine Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, or the Muscatine Public Works Department to receive a window sticker to verify that they are a resident and will not be charged a fee at the compost site by the attendant. A driver’s license with current address will be needed to verify residency. Each resident will receive a sticker for up to two vehicles which should be placed in the lower right hand corner of the windshield.
An attendant will be on site to verify residency and secure payment from non-residents and commercial users (cash or check only with no bills larger than $20) during compost site operating hours. The fee schedule for non-resident and for commercial users is available on the compost site webpage on the City of Muscatine web site.
The facility accepts yard waste, brush, and logs from Muscatine and Fruitland residents as part of its monthly solid waste collection fees. However, non-residents were not being charged and commercial tree and yard waste management services had to report to the Transfer Station before entering the compost site.
“Loading of compost will be offered on weekdays from 12-3:30 p.m. but limited to the available of staff,” Popp said. “Loading of mulch on Saturday and Sunday will be up to the individual as staff will not be available to help.”
The compost site also has firewood available for area residents. However, those wanting firewood are asked to check in with the attendant at the compost site and sign a waiver before cutting and/or loading firewood.