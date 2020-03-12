Muscatine compost site to open March 25

The compost facility will open for the season at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, according to David Popp, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine. The site is located at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine.

Regular hours for the compost facility are 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Muscatine and Fruitland residents can take yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, plants) from their property to the facility along with brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length, Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the location but tree stumps or roots are not accepted.

Non-residents and commercial users of the compost facility will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland can visit the Muscatine Transfer Station, Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, or the Muscatine Public Works Department to receive a window sticker to verify that they are a resident and will not be charged a fee at the compost site by the attendant. A driver’s license with current address will be needed to verify residency. Each resident will receive a sticker for up to two vehicles which should be placed in the lower right hand corner of the windshield.