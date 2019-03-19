MUSCATINE — The compost site will open for the season at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to David Popp, solid waste manager for Muscatine. The site, located at the Recycling Center & Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., is open to Muscatine residents from noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.
Residents can take yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, plants) from their property to the compost site along with brush and branches less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length. Larger trees and logs can also be taken to the compost site, but tree stumps or roots are not accepted.
Commercial tree and yard waste management services must weigh and pay at the Transfer Station during regular business hours before depositing waste at the compost site. Transfer Station hours are 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m.-noon Saturday. The last load on the scales is 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Not only does the compost site receive material from Muscatine residents, it also offers screened compost and wood chips for residents to use at their residence free of charge. Compost staff is available Tuesday through Saturday to load compost and mulch, but please call in advance at 563-263-9689.
Firewood is also available for the cutting at the compost site, but residents must sign a waiver at the transfer station office prior to cutting and hauling away firewood.
Popp reminds residents wanting to bring material to the compost site that all loads need to be secured during transportation to or from the site as loose material may fall onto city streets causing traffic hazards or damage to vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.