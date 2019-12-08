MUSCATINE – Again this year the City of Muscatine has received an unmodified “clean” opinion, according to the annual audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The audit, performed by Bohnsack and Frommelt LLP certified public accountants, that there were no findings this year on the single audit. No deficiencies in internal control or material weakness were noted during the audit. A clean audit means there are no discrepancies and nothing has to be adjusted.
“Every year our financial data is audited by an independent auditing firm,” explained communications manager Kevin Jenison. “We hope there are no improprieties to it. We have such a very determined and efficient staff that we have had a clean audit for many years now.”
He credits the financial department staff for the clean audit, saying the city has an excellent finance director, as well as previously having a fiscally responsible city administrator who made sure everything was done according to the law.
The city’s revenues totaled $47,663,094 for the year, a decrease of $1,103,951 from the previous year. The revenues included $15,941,284 in property taxes; $4,129,573 of other taxes; $17,430,933 of charges for other services; $7,301,608 or operating grants and contributions; $1,392,286 of capital gains and contributions; and $1,467,410 of other revenues.
Expenses for the city totaled $44,444,906, a decrease of $571,473 from the previous year. Expenses included $28,457,780 for governmental activities and $15,987,126 for business-type activities.
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report will be submitted to the Government Finance Officer’s Association for consideration of the Certificate of Achievement in Excellence in Financial Report. The City of Muscatine has received the award for 25 years.
A copy of the audit report is available at city hall as well as online at the City of Muscatine’s web site or the auditor of state’s web site.
