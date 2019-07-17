MUSCATINE — A local contractor is under inspection after a June accident at a Wilton steel mill led to an employee's death.
According to the Iowa Division of Labor, Terry and Sons, Inc., a Muscatine painting contractor managed by Pete Terry, is under inspection by Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The case was opened June 18, three days after Eric Connor, 29, a Terry and Sons employee was taken to the hospital after an incident at a work site at Gerdau Ameristeel, 1500 W. 3rd St., Wilton.
Muscatine Fire was dispatched just after 8 a.m. Saturday, June 15 to the mill for a report of a person not awake or breathing. Wilton Police also responded before EMS took over.
Connor, 29, of Muscatine was taken to Trinity Muscatine and later transferred to Trinity Rock Island for advanced care where he died Monday, June 17.
An autopsy has been completed, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, but the results, including cause of death and toxicology tests are pending. Investigator Rich Hines with the Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death.
According to Terry and Sons website, the company was founded in 1910 and incorporated in 1971. Services include commercial and industrial painting, abrasive and hydro blasting, lead abatement, and equipment including vacuum and jetter trucks. The contractor, 3119 Lucas St., is licensed through Iowa Workforce Development.
Iowa OSHA has six months to complete the inspection. The federal OSHA agency also is investigating. Terry and Sons has no prior federal OSHA cases, according to the electronic database.
A GoFundMe page has been created in Connor's memory with donations going to his wife and three children.
