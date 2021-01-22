Muscatine Council applies for grant to repair Japanese garden

MUSCATINE – The historic 1929 Japanese Garden next to the Muscatine Art Center may get a facelift if the city qualifies for a Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant to help implement the Historic Landscape Preservation Plan.
During the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, the council unanimously voted to apply for the grant, which would give between $75,000 and $125,000 to be used for work identified by the plan. This is the first time such a federally-funded grant has been offered in the state of Iowa and only communities with a population under 50,000 can apply. Projects must take place at a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places to be considered.
“I just think it’s wonderful,” Mayor Diana Broderson said while she was reading the synopses of the request. “It’s a great opportunity.”
According to the council brief on the grant, the timing of the grant is ideal because the work identified in the plan, which was developed in September 2020 by Prof. Heidi Hohmann of the Department of landscape Architecture at Iowa State University in Ames. The plan addresses the needs of the garden as a public space while preserving its historic character through repair and replacement of missing or lost pieces.
Council member John Jindrich said the city could be committing up to $37,500 by applying for the grant. City administrator Carol Webb said there is a minimal match for the grant and if the maximum amount was received, the city would have to contribute a 30% match. She said the city already has the money in hand. She explained in 2017 the Muscatine Art Center had received a bequest and the board of trustees had earmarked the money for projects in the garden.
“We aren’t expecting anything to come out of the city’s arts budget,” Webb said. “We are funding it through grants and private donations as needed.”
She said the project would go into an active period in 2022. She said in 2021 there is a need to do archeology and there is an educational component. Webb said there is time to raise additional funds if they are needed to complete the project.
While Japanese-style gardens were popular in America from the 1890s through the early 1940s, most were destroyed at the outbreak of war in 1941. Laura Musser McColm’s garden was spared this fate, making it one of the few remaining Japanese Gardens from this time period in the Midwest.