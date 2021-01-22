Muscatine Council applies for grant to repair Japanese garden

MUSCATINE – The historic 1929 Japanese Garden next to the Muscatine Art Center may get a facelift if the city qualifies for a Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant to help implement the Historic Landscape Preservation Plan.

During the regular Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, the council unanimously voted to apply for the grant, which would give between $75,000 and $125,000 to be used for work identified by the plan. This is the first time such a federally-funded grant has been offered in the state of Iowa and only communities with a population under 50,000 can apply. Projects must take place at a site listed on the National Register of Historic Places to be considered.

“I just think it’s wonderful,” Mayor Diana Broderson said while she was reading the synopses of the request. “It’s a great opportunity.”

According to the council brief on the grant, the timing of the grant is ideal because the work identified in the plan, which was developed in September 2020 by Prof. Heidi Hohmann of the Department of landscape Architecture at Iowa State University in Ames. The plan addresses the needs of the garden as a public space while preserving its historic character through repair and replacement of missing or lost pieces.