Muscatine Council approves project to help light riverfront

MUSCATINE — People attending the Almost FridayFests in 2021 will find it easier to see after the sun goes down thanks to a Keep Muscatine Beautiful Committee project that will replace the lighting along the Mississippi Riverfront.
During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, the council unanimously approved the project that would include installation of additional lights and electrical service in the vicinity of a possible future bandshell. While concerns were raised about the city’s budget, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not known yet, the council moved ahead with the project, agreeing the funding would be included in the FY 2021-22 budget.
“Last year as we held these events as it got later in the year, specifically August and September, we did have some safety concerns with lack of lighting in this area,” committee member Brenda Christensen told the council. “We were escorting people out in the dark. We did have some spotlights out in September to help after we had experienced August. One of the things we felt the area needed — we are hoping to move on this area to have an amphitheater installed — we took the initiative to contact both MUSCO and Power and Water to find out what their thoughts were on getting lighting installed in this area.”
Initially the committee thought it would have to raise close to $200,000 for the project. Christensen said as they explored the possibility they had gotten in-kind services from several businesses. The committee has also been fundraising for the project. Christensen reported the committee still needs about $30,000 for the project, which she feels the committee can raise. She said that she had asked interim city administrator Greg Jenkins to add a line item to the next budget for the project, commenting that although this is a community project, she believed the city would want to help. The goal is the have the lighting project completed by September.
“I don’t believe this is in this year’s budget for 2020,” council member Dennis Froelich commented. “I don’t have an issue with the project at all — I think it’s a great idea and I want to see us move forward with it, but I think we need to put this in next year’s budget. I really don’t think we can move ahead with a non-budgeted item when we are cutting budgeted items.”
Council member Kelcey Brackett, who was chairing the meeting, said that the city’s contribution to the project could be paid for from next year’s budget. He said this year’s budget is already set and the council had voted to hold off on a few items that were not considered urgent until the impact of the pandemic was known.
The council unanimously approved moving forward with the project and authorizing the finance department to put the cost on next year’s budget.
Council member Osmond Malcolm asked why the city should contribute to the project if the committee feels it can raise the money for the project. Christensen said once this project is done the next goal is to begin raising money for the amphitheater and any money raised beyond the cost of the lighting project would go to that. She said if the committee raises the money for the lighting project, they are asking to be able to come to the council to ask for money for the amphitheater.
“We want to keep the momentum going to finish off that end of the riverfront,” she said.
Council member John Jindrich also recognized all the hard work that had gone into the project. He encouraged a commitment to the committee.
Christensen also commented that she hopes to move forward with some of the Almost FridayFest events later this year with proper social distancing.
Also during the meeting, the council approved a deal with MUSCO to install a soccer/in-line hockey court next to the existing skate park. Of the $90,000 project, MUSCO will provide $70,000 worth of material and installation and help the city identify sources for the remaining $20,000.
The council also discussed the possibility of returning to chambers for meetings soon. City staff was directed to provide a plan at the next meeting to bring council back to city hall while maintaining safety.
