Muscatine Council approves project to help light riverfront

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — People attending the Almost FridayFests in 2021 will find it easier to see after the sun goes down thanks to a Keep Muscatine Beautiful Committee project that will replace the lighting along the Mississippi Riverfront.

During Thursday’s regular city council meeting, the council unanimously approved the project that would include installation of additional lights and electrical service in the vicinity of a possible future bandshell. While concerns were raised about the city’s budget, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not known yet, the council moved ahead with the project, agreeing the funding would be included in the FY 2021-22 budget.

“Last year as we held these events as it got later in the year, specifically August and September, we did have some safety concerns with lack of lighting in this area,” committee member Brenda Christensen told the council. “We were escorting people out in the dark. We did have some spotlights out in September to help after we had experienced August. One of the things we felt the area needed — we are hoping to move on this area to have an amphitheater installed — we took the initiative to contact both MUSCO and Power and Water to find out what their thoughts were on getting lighting installed in this area.”