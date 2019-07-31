MUSCATINE — A longtime Muscatine employer was approved for tax financing for an expansion that is expected to bring about 50 new jobs to the city.
Muscatine City Council unanimously approved a tax increment financing agreement with Musco Lighting as the company readies for an expansion of its facility at 2107 Stewart Road. Doug Yates, vice president of operations at the company's headquarters in Oskaloosa, answered questions Thursday night about the planned 63,000-square foot addition.
The project will cost approximately $7.1 million. The city agreed to a 50% tax rebate for 10 years to support the project, which equals $51,423 annually. Yates said the build will increase the facility to roughly 340,000 square feet under roof.
He said the company values its relationship with Muscatine and has had the opportunity to grow in the community in 2005 and 2008. The industrial light manufacturer has about 360 full-time employees and about 137 temporary employees for its seasonal business.
The new expansion will bring about 50 permanent full-time jobs, mostly in direct labor, Yates said, including in assembly, shipping and fabrication. Management and tech roles may also be available.
Yates said the company is growing nationally and internationally with a 50,000-square-foot expansion planned for the Oskaloosa facility. Musco also has operations in China and South Korea. The Muscatine expansion will allow the company to move operations into the new area, Yates said, and expand operations overall.
Council members agreed the opportunity is positive for Muscatine and Councilman Phil Fitzgerald said he would also like to see the home office moved to town.
"That might be a little bit of a push," he said chuckling.
"We want to be where we can best serve our customer base," Yates said, "Obviously, Muscatine will always be our largest and key high volume operating manufacturing center. We've enjoyed a relationship that goes back to 1976, where Joe Crookham shook hands with George Shepley and First National Bank provided some financing. Joe promised we'd stay here and we're trying to live up to that."
In a 4-3 vote, council did not approve a contract and bond for the 2019 Asphalt Alley Maintenance Project due to issues with how the project bidder was selected.
The city received five bids for the project and recommended the second lowest bidder, Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction from Andalusia, Illinois, to do the work. Public Works Director Brian Stineman explained the lowest bidder, Pro-Paving, LLC of Burlington, did not meet the specifications of the project and references the city received about the company's previous work were not adequate.
Owner Nancy McClure told council based on communications with city staff, she believed her company would be awarded the contract if she could prove the company's equipment could meet city standards for milling or if she sub-contracted with another company to do the milling.
There was debate about whether the company's references were positive or not. City staff will discuss next steps, but out of fairness, may rebid the project, pushing construction dates back.
The next council meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Meetings are available on the city's YouTube page.
