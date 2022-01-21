During Thursday's meeting, the Muscatine City Council unanimously approved installing the "Zenith" sculpture by Nathan Pierce to go into the roundabout at Mulberry Avenue and Second Street. The Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission held a public vote and the Zenith gathered the largest percentage of votes. The $50,000 cost of the piece will be paid for with donations and grants.
Muscatine Council approves 'Zenith' sculpture for Mulberry Avenue roundabout
