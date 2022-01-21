 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine Council approves 'Zenith' sculpture for Mulberry Avenue roundabout
Muscatine Council approves 'Zenith' sculpture for Mulberry Avenue roundabout

Zenith

During Thursday's meeting, the Muscatine City Council unanimously approved installing the "Zenith" sculpture by Nathan Pierce to go into the roundabout at Mulberry Avenue and Second Street. The Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission held a public vote and the Zenith gathered the largest percentage of votes. The $50,000 cost of the piece will be paid for with donations and grants.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

