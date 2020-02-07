MUSCATINE — Before the Muscatine City Council votes on whether to declare one side of Middle Road and Geneva Drive a no parking zone, it hopes to get more input from residents, including whether the no parking side should be the odd side or the even.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, the council voted to table discussion on an ordinance that would have created a no parking area on one side of both Middle and Geneva. During discussion, the council heard from two residents who objected to one side of the street being made no parking. Cindy Newell of Geneva Drive said the road didn’t have a parking problem and wonderrf why the road is included in the ordinance. She argued the road is wide and most residents park in their driveways. She showed photos taken over the weekend of the roadway to the council.
“I know this is regarded as a public safety issue, but I’m still saying on my portion of the street — I walk that area all the time and I walked it today and one car was parked,” she said. “There are no cars obstructing access of public service vehicles.”
The ordinance will be discussed again during the Feb. 20 meeting.
The city’s traffic committee had received multiple requests to declare at least one side of the two-road roundabout no parking. The city had received complaints from the solid waste division, snow removal personnel and the fire department that parking on those streets interfered with large vehicles. The committee determines parking should be limited to only one side.
Newell said Middle Road is different, narrower and with houses closer together. Residents of Middle Road expressed concerns about services such as waste removal and snow removal if cars all parked on one side of the road. Objections were also raised about the proposed even side of the roadway being declared no parking.
Council member John Jindrich said he had examined the road and the problem had currently been resolved by people parking responsibly.
“Many times, at least a few times that I have been associated with, some of these problems can be taken care of if — forgive me for being so harsh — people would use more responsible parking habits,” he said.
Public works director Brian Stineman said the issues with larger vehicles not being able to drive on the road would be solved no matter which side parking was banned from. He said both streets are 25 feet wide and if cars are parked on both sides, there is about eight feet of clearance in the street.
Fire Chief Jerry Ewers explained if a fire department boom truck was needed in the area, the truck itself is nine feet across, but there are retractable stabilizing legs that are used which make the trucks more like 15 feet across.
