Muscatine Council delays pit bull discussion until June 11 meeting

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council is delaying its discussion on the existing pit bull ordinance until after the coronavirus emergency has passed. That will allow people with input to address the council.

During its regular meeting Thursday, which was held over an internet conference line, the council determined the issue will be addressed during the in-depth meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. June 11. Council member John Jindrich said he would not be able to attend the May in-depth meeting and asked the issue be held during a meeting other than that. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said the COVID-19 emergency will continue through at least April 30.

“I would just say it would be the first meeting we could have in person again,” council member Kelcey Brackett suggested. “If we are pushing it back and pushing it back, I don’t know if I would want to push it back any further.”

In order to change the existing ordinance, three readings of the new ordinance need to be held during three other meetings, he said.