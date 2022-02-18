Muscatine Council discusses animal ordinance changes

MUSCATINE – During the Muscatine City Council meeting, council member John Jindrich discussed the definition of a dangerous animal and the requirement of a "beware of dog" sign.

On Thursday, the council passed the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the existing animal ordinances to provide more clarity and more requirements. Changes in the codes included areas of animal care, dangerous animals, tethering, registration, irresponsible ownership, and the right to appeal. Webb also discussed the enforceability of some of the codes. The changes did not deal with the part of the Muscatine code that bans the keeping of pit bulls.

“I think the sign the owner needs to post – and this may seem like a petty thing to some people – is 'beware – dangerous dog,’” Jindrich said. He said the sign would then indicate the dog has been determined to be dangerous.

Council member Peggy Gordon said she is concerned because "beware – dangerous dog" is not a readily available sign. Jindrich said if someone is going to have a dangerous dog, they can get the sign.

Before the second reading was voted on, council members had the chance to give input on the changes to the code.

Council member Jeff Osborne said he is concerned about tethering laws, saying there were problems determining definitions with the ordinance.

Council member Angela Lewis asked city staff to look at requirements for the wearing of collars at all times code. Muscatine Police Detective Anthony Kies explained the issues where the code would be enforced is if a dog gets loose and doesn’t have a collar or tags. He said the council may consider alternative coding if the dog is chipped.

Resident Casey McAllister addressed the council, saying he is happy the council is addressing the ordinances and putting responsibility back in owners’ hands rather than blaming animals. He said he is concerned about the new codes involving tethering. He said he works the third shift and said sometimes he puts his dog out late at night. He said he tries to be a responsible dog owner and spoke against the revision that dogs can’t be tethered between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The council discussed removing that part of the ordinance, saying it could be returned in the future if it is needed.

Jindrich said “discretion” is important and said he believed if dogs were let outside during those hours and they didn’t bother anyone, he did not believe there would be a problem. Gordon agreed, saying there were many industry workers in town and the city had to be respectful to them.

City administrator Carol Webb also said she would work on the language in the new codes that may be interpreted as a dog can be declared a vicious animal with only a complaint.

The council also passed the first reading of a code that aligns standard penalties with those outlined in the state code.

During the public comment section, Dr. Jared Johnson, a member of the Musser Public Library Board, addressed the council, commenting the executive director of the library’s salary was about $10,000 less than comparable positions. He said this makes the issues of recruitment and retention difficult. He also spoke of times when the library gave the money back to the city’s general fund. He asked the council to reconsider its decision to cut $15,000 from the library during the coming budget year.

“The city is cutting library funding by $15,000,” he said. “I don’t think the library is going to give money back anymore if this is the case.”

The council decided to have a member discuss the issue further with the library board.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Brad Bark read a proclamation declaring Friday, Feb. 25 as Alexander Clark Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.