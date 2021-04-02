Muscatine Council discusses how to proceed with surplus properties

MUSCATINE – Members of the Muscatine City Council did not want to put large amounts of staff time into addressing small pieces of surplus city-owned property, and agreed to discuss the issue further during the July housing review.

During end discussion of Thursday’s council meeting, council member Kelcey Brackett brought up the topic as something the council should look into. He asked if there was consensus to direct city staff to spend some time looking into the issue and possibly creating an online list of the properties the city owns and why. He said there are some properties that don’t appear to be a property the city should own at a glance, but there is a reason the city owns it, such as utility requirements or flood zones. Also, Muscatine Power and Water properties show up as city-owned.

“Looking through it, we have a lot of little sliver properties we have acquired for different reasons over time and I would like to see if we could get rid of those – get those off our property rolls and into the hands of property owners just adjacent.”

The issue was raised by former Muscatine School Board candidate Jeff Osborne. He reported Muscatine owns approximately 317 properties within its limits. Davenport, which has a larger population and size, owns 28 properties.

