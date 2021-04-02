Muscatine Council discusses how to proceed with surplus properties

MUSCATINE – Members of the Muscatine City Council did not want to put large amounts of staff time into addressing small pieces of surplus city-owned property, and agreed to discuss the issue further during the July housing review.
During end discussion of Thursday’s council meeting, council member Kelcey Brackett brought up the topic as something the council should look into. He asked if there was consensus to direct city staff to spend some time looking into the issue and possibly creating an online list of the properties the city owns and why. He said there are some properties that don’t appear to be a property the city should own at a glance, but there is a reason the city owns it, such as utility requirements or flood zones. Also, Muscatine Power and Water properties show up as city-owned.
“Looking through it, we have a lot of little sliver properties we have acquired for different reasons over time and I would like to see if we could get rid of those – get those off our property rolls and into the hands of property owners just adjacent.”
The issue was raised by former Muscatine School Board candidate Jeff Osborne. He reported Muscatine owns approximately 317 properties within its limits. Davenport, which has a larger population and size, owns 28 properties.
Council member John Jindrich commented during the meeting that several surplus properties have been sold over the last year, with the council approving the sale at recent meetings. Mayor Diana Broderson also commented that over a year ago, the council had directed staff to go over the properties the city owns and see if some of them couldn’t be disposed of.
Broderson also commented that she didn’t want to see city staff put a lot of effort into something that would have little gain for the city.
Council member Peggy Gordon commented that, especially with conversations on housing going on, she considers the issue to be a “B priority” and believes staff has more important issues to address.
“I think our city departments and teams are already trying to focus on those little slivers of parcel that we own that we shouldn’t own,” she said. “I think they are already doing what they should.”
Brackett commented that several of the slivers of parcel have been on city rolls since 2016 and he believes there are some that the city could get rid of.
City administrator Carol Webb said she would talk to staff and find out what kind of effort would be needed to catalog the properties.