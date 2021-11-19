Muscatine Council discusses lowering natural gas fee

MUSCATINE – With natural gas prices expected to skyrocket during the coming winter, the Muscatine City Council hopes to give residents a small break by lowering the utility franchise fee rate in the city.

During Thursday’s regular meeting, no decision was reached, but a consensus of the council is to lower the fee rate from 5 percent to 3 percent. According to city administrator Carol Webb, city staff recommends lowering the rate no more than that. While several council members had wanted to lower the rate further, and in some cases abolish it, the staff is creating an ordinance that would lower the rate to 3 percent to bring it back to the council at a later meeting.

“We agreed to raise it to the level it was because of the camera and some of the other things going on and we said this would be in place temporarily,” council member Osmond Malcolm said. “ Councilman Brackett said ‘let’s take this back down because it is a backhanded tax against the people and we don’t need to do this.’”

Estimates say the cost of natural gas is going to increase by about 50 percent in the coming winter and the rates are expected to be further volatile in the future. There are many variables in the possibility of the increase including the weather this winter and the demand for natural gas.