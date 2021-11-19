Muscatine Council discusses lowering natural gas fee

MUSCATINE – With natural gas prices expected to skyrocket during the coming winter, the Muscatine City Council hopes to give residents a small break by lowering the utility franchise fee rate in the city.
During Thursday’s regular meeting, no decision was reached, but a consensus of the council is to lower the fee rate from 5 percent to 3 percent. According to city administrator Carol Webb, city staff recommends lowering the rate no more than that. While several council members had wanted to lower the rate further, and in some cases abolish it, the staff is creating an ordinance that would lower the rate to 3 percent to bring it back to the council at a later meeting.
“We agreed to raise it to the level it was because of the camera and some of the other things going on and we said this would be in place temporarily,” council member Osmond Malcolm said. “ Councilman Brackett said ‘let’s take this back down because it is a backhanded tax against the people and we don’t need to do this.’”
Estimates say the cost of natural gas is going to increase by about 50 percent in the coming winter and the rates are expected to be further volatile in the future. There are many variables in the possibility of the increase including the weather this winter and the demand for natural gas.
For approval, the city will have to set and hold a public meeting and have three readings, Council member Kelcey Brackett said he would not have a problem with voting to waive readings two and three. If the ordinance is approved, it would not go into effect before Feb. 1, 2022.
During the meeting, city finance director Nancy Lueck said that the city’s taxable property valuations would not be available until the end of December. The valuations are a key component for the funding of the upcoming 2022/23 budget year. The council will begin working on the budget in January 2022. Lueck said that adequate funding is required to continue to provide current service levels to the residents. She had provided an overview of the franchise fee during the Sept. 9 in-depth meeting. Leuck also said the city wants to diversify its funding sources so it is not completely dependent on property taxes.
Webb said the staff did not recommend returning the fee to 2 percent. She also said the fee was specifically a fee and not an additional tax on the people of Muscatine.
“There are so many things we don’t know right now,” she said. "It is the council prerogative to reduce it more, but the staff does not recommend that.”
Council member Peggy Gordon said that she had sent the request for the proposal. She supported the 2 percent reduction as a “great first step.”
Mayor Diana Broderson said she supported the idea of lowering the fee.
“I just can’t imagine the stress that is going to be put on families this year,” she said. “If as the guess is our gas bills are going to double and we are charging them an extra 5 percent on top of that. The amount we budgeted is going to double too.”