Muscatine council discusses parks and recreation budget for 2021

MUSCATINE — As the city’s budget sessions continued Tuesday, the Muscatine City Council learned about the ongoing work and future plans of the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.
Finance director Nancy Lueck said the total parks and rec budget was just over $3 million.
“There are 13 budgets that make up the parks and rec system,” director Rich Klimes said. “That is 16 full-time people and about 150 seasonal part-time staff.”
Klimes said while 2020 had plenty of challenges, there were many positive developments as well. He also re-iterated that the department has up to 600 shelter rentals per year. He said the purpose of the department is engaging people in the community and keeping them involved.
The parks maintenance budget increased by $39,300. Klimes said infrastructure in the parks is aging and there is always a balancing act between repairing and replacing infrastructure. He said he believes the budget accomplishes both. The department is also thinking ahead in the event of such issues as wind storms or flooding.
The aquatic center wasn’t open in 2020 because of COVID-19, letting it come in $77,000 under budget for the year. The center is supported by the city’s general fund and is not self-sustaining. The 2021 budget is based on the aquatic center being able to open in May.
“I know people are going to be excited to see it open this year,” council member Kelcey Brackett said. “That was one of the hardest things last year as far as things that interfaced with the community was to keep it closed.”
The recreation program branch during the coming year is $23,000 less than the original budget with some COVID-19 related funds being used to help fund programs. The goal is to start returning the recreational programs to the point they were at before the pandemic. Klimes said the programs earn enough money to cover direct costs.
The soccer program will cost about $29,000 more than the previous year. The lion’s share of the additional money is a drainage system along soccer west fields 11 and 12 and to replace the air conditioning system in the maintenance building.
The drainage system will be funded with insurance money the city received after the derecho hit the city last year. Soccer in Muscatine is entering its 28th season of operations. During discussion, the council spoke about the soccer team’s impact on the local economy.
Lueck said the administration budget, which came in $300 over estimate, shows an increase of 4.2% because of increases in personal services and contractual services.
Brackett asked about hiring previously put off in the parks department. Klimes said seasonal staff is important and that the budget is tight for staff members.