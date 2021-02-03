Muscatine council discusses parks and recreation budget for 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know people are going to be excited to see it open this year,” council member Kelcey Brackett said. “That was one of the hardest things last year as far as things that interfaced with the community was to keep it closed.”

The recreation program branch during the coming year is $23,000 less than the original budget with some COVID-19 related funds being used to help fund programs. The goal is to start returning the recreational programs to the point they were at before the pandemic. Klimes said the programs earn enough money to cover direct costs.

The soccer program will cost about $29,000 more than the previous year. The lion’s share of the additional money is a drainage system along soccer west fields 11 and 12 and to replace the air conditioning system in the maintenance building.

The drainage system will be funded with insurance money the city received after the derecho hit the city last year. Soccer in Muscatine is entering its 28th season of operations. During discussion, the council spoke about the soccer team’s impact on the local economy.

Lueck said the administration budget, which came in $300 over estimate, shows an increase of 4.2% because of increases in personal services and contractual services.