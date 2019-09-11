MUSCATINE — Lion's Club Muscatine wants to put signs identifying it and other community service organizations along major roadways. The city says it supports the idea, but after a U.S. Supreme Court decision a few years ago, the process is a little trickier.
City Planner Andrew Fangman told Muscatine City Council Thursday night after the court ruled on Reed v. Town of Gilbert, the state administrative code changed. The city then had to change its code regarding signage in the public right of way.
"Right now, city code does not permit private signs to be placed in the public right of way," he said.
Rick Bower, a representative of the Lion's Club, presented the idea to council and provided photos of signs erected near the entrances of other communities including Tipton, Durant, Walcott and Des Moines. He would like the organization to be able to place "tasteful" signs that include the logo and badge at the entrances on the north and south sides of town. Connie Fuller, also from Lion's Club Muscatine, voiced her support for the project.
Fangman said private signs to be placed on state highways fall under state jurisdiction. The court ruling was about municipalities regulating the content of signs. Fangman explained the ruling presented an "all or nothing" option to sign content in the public right of way and said the way the group could get what they want is to approach a land owner about posting the sign on private property.
Bower said the group has already received support from the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and may partner with the group. Council recommended Lion's Club look into more information about who they can work with to post the signs and suggested using the Muscatine Area Geographic Information Consortium to identify private property owners.
The signs are important, Bower said, because they would help support organizations including Kiwanis and Rotary by reminding people that they exist and are a benefit to the community.
"We operate about a $7,000-10,000 budget," he said, "and all that gets put back into the community in the form of eye screenings for kids, hearing aids or replacing glasses or contacts for kids or families that can't afford it at the time they need it the most."
Any signs and upkeep of them would be paid for by the club, Bower said. He wasn't asking the city for funding, he said, but support for the project.
The city of Muscatine is planning to suggest council adopt the Iowa State Urban Design and Specifications with a list of exemptions and guidelines. City Engineer Jim Edgmond said if council adopts the code, the city will approach council when it disagrees with sections of the code, rather than try to pick out all of the exemptions first.
Council meets again next Thursday at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Meetings are recorded and posted to the city's YouTube page.
