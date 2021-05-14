Muscatine Council discusses uses for federal relief money

The funding will first go to the state before being given to Muscatine. Half of the funds will be disbursed in mid-June and the other half will be disbursed about a year later. All funds must be used by December 2024. The city must also report uses to the U.S. Treasury.

Webb said one use should be to replenish the reserve funds, which were used during the previous year. She also said talks would begin with local institutions to determine the uses for the money.

“We really have to consider the temporary nature of these funds,” Webb said. ‘They are not ongoing funds and we should not use them to create ongoing programs. They are one time funds and are meant for one time expenditures.”

Lueck said the proposal is to use the first year to identify public health needs and identify any gaps in funding. In years two through four, she said the city should develop a multi-year baseline forecast prior to adding the funding. She said the money could be used to eliminate budget shortfalls.

Webb said the city wants to understand potential gaps in revenue. Mayor Diana Broderson agreed, saying the last thing the city wanted to do is give the money out to the community and then have gaps in its own budget which require a tax increase.