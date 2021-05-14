Muscatine Council discusses uses for federal relief money

MUSCATINE – While the City of Muscatine’s share of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 is an estimated $3.28 million, the catch which the city has been working on in the months since it was announced is what the city is going to be able to do with the money.
During the Muscatine City Council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, city administrator Carol Webb discussed the basics of the plan and city finance director Nancy Lueck discussed more of the specifics of the plan the city has been working on. Webb said the city knows more about the plan than after it was first announced, but said there are still several details that need to be studied. She asked the council about possible plans for direct funding the city would receive.
“Nancy and I have developed some preliminary guiding principles – an overarching framework for how we might use these funds,” Webb said. She hoped the money could be used in collaboration to help those most impacted.
On March 11, Pres. Joe Biden signed the $2 trillion relief bill into law, giving state, county and local governments funding to help with recovery after the COVID-19 health crisis.
Webb said eligible uses can include reduced revenue, premium pay for essential workers, and assistance for small business. The monies can also be used for infrastructure. The money cannot be used to reduce taxes and cannot be deposited into pension funds.
The funding will first go to the state before being given to Muscatine. Half of the funds will be disbursed in mid-June and the other half will be disbursed about a year later. All funds must be used by December 2024. The city must also report uses to the U.S. Treasury.
Webb said one use should be to replenish the reserve funds, which were used during the previous year. She also said talks would begin with local institutions to determine the uses for the money.
“We really have to consider the temporary nature of these funds,” Webb said. ‘They are not ongoing funds and we should not use them to create ongoing programs. They are one time funds and are meant for one time expenditures.”
Lueck said the proposal is to use the first year to identify public health needs and identify any gaps in funding. In years two through four, she said the city should develop a multi-year baseline forecast prior to adding the funding. She said the money could be used to eliminate budget shortfalls.
Webb said the city wants to understand potential gaps in revenue. Mayor Diana Broderson agreed, saying the last thing the city wanted to do is give the money out to the community and then have gaps in its own budget which require a tax increase.