Muscatine council endorses plans, tax incentives for $9 million mixed-use development

MUSCATINE – Muscatine City Council members this week endorsed a proposal to provide tax incentives to build a $9 million five-story, mixed-use development of apartments and retail along the riverfront.

Council members reached a consensus during a special meeting Thursday to move ahead with an agreement with Merge Urban Development Group to develop Carver Corner, and voted unanimously to support Merge’s application for state tax credits to help finance the project.

The revised project proposed by Merge Managing Partner Brent Dahlstrom would construct a five-story complex on the site, between Hershey Avenue and Green Street. Muscatine has invested close to $750,000 in the area through direct costs and soft costs such as maintenance since the city acquired the former Carver Pump property in the 1990s.

If the project is realized, Merge, a Cedar Falls-based development team that works exclusively on real estate projects within Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Midwest, will buy the property from the city. Merge has also requested the city over 15 years divert 90% of the increase in tax revenues generated by the new development back to the developer in form of a tax refund to help finance the project.

“If we want to apply for the workforce housing credits from the state of Iowa, we have to have a resolution of support from the city, and that allows us to enter into the competitive application process,” Dahlstrom said. “Last year about 30% of the applicants were selected so we’re hopeful to move this project forward. With rising construction costs it’s kind of a must to win this award.”

Merge plans to build a five-story, mixed-use building with 56 apartments units above 6,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. The building would include 1- and 2-bedroom units with sizes from 450 square feet to 1,000 square feet.

Community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin said that, as council directed, her department had reached back out to Merge to continue discussions on the development. In 2019 Merge was the only respondent to the city of Muscatine’s request for proposals for the redevelopment of Carver Corner. During the Oct. 3, 2019, meeting, the council voted to withdraw from discussions with Merge. During the Oct. 10, 2019 meeting, the council reconsidered and voted to move ahead with the proposal, only to find Merge had withdrawn.

Dahlstrom commented that the national average for rent on such apartments is $1,400 per month. He believes the apartments in the building would be rented for $850 to $1,500 per month. During a public hearing on moving ahead with the city’s support of the application, resident Freedom Malek-Roberts said she would like to see the cost of rent capped at one-third of the average monthly salary. No council members made any motion in that regard.

Royal-Goodwin said the details of the development agreement still need to be worked out. She commented the standard TIF agreement the city made was 50% for 10 years, but also said that there have been several projects where the city has given much more.

Council member John Jindrich asked about the creation of a green zone during the initial project. Dahlstrom responded that the inclusion of green space could be made part of the development agreement.

