While no action was taken, the Muscatine City Council got an overview of the recommendations from the Public Art Advisory Commission on public art displays.

Muscatine Art Center Director and commission member Melanie Alexander gave the council a list of recommendations for determining what art displays can be placed on city property.

She advised a database of art be created; a virtual tour of art displays be created; the city work with the commission to determine locations for public art; and an application and review process be finalized for gifting art to the city. There was also the question if the city needs a public mural policy.

“Our real purpose is to help make decisions for property that belongs to the city of Muscatine,” Alexander said.

For recommendations that were going to cost money, Alexander recommended a funding source be determined, a public art master plan be created and a manner to evaluate the feasibility of projects be created. She stressed the need for infrastructure to be in place to support a public art program. She also said the public should be involved in the determination of public art projects.

Council member Jeff Osborne discussed some art policies of other cities, including art contests that help brand cities. Council member Peggy Gordon also said she had had the discussion of funding public art by collecting a fee from a portion of a capital project so it doesn’t come from the city’s general fund.

“It just makes it a challenge when there is not a set fund,” Alexander said. “I don’t wish to put on the fundraising hat for public art when I need to do that to support the Muscatine Art Center. It is very challenging without a set funding mechanism.”

Recently, Mayor Brad Bark announced a large sculpture of a watermelon slice would be placed on the Muscatine Riverfront. At a previous meeting it was questioned if this was how public art should be determined.

Commission member Jim Elias showed several slides of public art works around the city. Alexander discussed two projects overseen by the commission. She said both were identified as locations for public art by city staff. Elias also identified the need for a public art employee.

The council previously identified the need to identify funding sources for public art. During a future meeting the commission will bring back opportunities for public funding and possible criteria for murals.