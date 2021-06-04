Muscatine Council learns about library summer programs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The library is also partnering with the City of Muscatine Parks and Rec department over the summer. Families can seek wooden stakes that library staff has pounded into the ground. The stake contains a code word that is turned in at the library.

Library staff will also do reading time at toddler swimming. Story times will also be done with Muscatine Police officers. The library will also assist the Muscatine Community School District with a catch-up summer program.

“I’m really proud of our library,” Collins said. “I love the work we do. I hope you do too.”

Mayor Diana Broderson said the council is equally proud of the library. She said it has been amazing watching how the library has always stepped up with the times and had never fallen behind. She said especially over the last year the library has been a huge service to the community.

Council member Peggy Gordon asked about adult reading programs at the library. Collins said there is an adult program where adults read six books and they get a $5 Hy-Vee gift card.

Collins also invited anyone with ideas for reading programs to let the library know about it. Council member John Jindrich asked why the LapSit Story Time program could not be held in the library. Collins explained the demand was not there for the program. She explained the program is still being offered, just in a different way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0