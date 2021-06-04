Muscatine Council learns about library summer programs

MUSCATINE – Summer programs at the Musser Public Library have kicked off and on Thursday evening, Musser staff gave an overview to the Muscatine City Council.
During the council’s regular meeting, Betty Collins, youth services manager, explained most libraries do incentivized summer reading programs that encourage children to continue to read over the summer. She said this started due to the concern children would lose the growth they had made during the school year while they were out for the summer.
“We just love to go big,” Collins said. “With what we do, we just love to go big.”
Collins referred back to summer events at the library, including having an alligator in the library and trying to sail a cardboard boat the children had made. She chuckled slightly remembering the summer when library staff tried to eat bugs with school principals. While there have been plenty of fun activities, Collins said the library is very serious about its work with children.
She said this summer’s events kicked off Tuesday, June 2, with most staff members in costume signing children up to read for prizes. Collins said for readers up to age 18 the library is hosting six different quests, each of which has 10 activity badges students can earn by doing projects. The events are done through software. So far 308 students have signed up.
The library is also partnering with the City of Muscatine Parks and Rec department over the summer. Families can seek wooden stakes that library staff has pounded into the ground. The stake contains a code word that is turned in at the library.
Library staff will also do reading time at toddler swimming. Story times will also be done with Muscatine Police officers. The library will also assist the Muscatine Community School District with a catch-up summer program.
“I’m really proud of our library,” Collins said. “I love the work we do. I hope you do too.”
Mayor Diana Broderson said the council is equally proud of the library. She said it has been amazing watching how the library has always stepped up with the times and had never fallen behind. She said especially over the last year the library has been a huge service to the community.
Council member Peggy Gordon asked about adult reading programs at the library. Collins said there is an adult program where adults read six books and they get a $5 Hy-Vee gift card.
Collins also invited anyone with ideas for reading programs to let the library know about it. Council member John Jindrich asked why the LapSit Story Time program could not be held in the library. Collins explained the demand was not there for the program. She explained the program is still being offered, just in a different way.