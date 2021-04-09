Muscatine Council moves ahead with East Hill fire station

MUSCATINE – During discussion of a proposed East Hill Fire Station, Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers told the council the new station could result in lower insurance costs for the people in Muscatine.
The site, currently the East Hill Public Safety Center and Storage Site at 417 Lake Park Blvd, is reported to be in acceptable condition for current use, but would have to be significantly renovated if it were to be used for a fire station. The site was purchased in 2018 from the Iowa Department of Transportation for $610,000. It had been built in 1970. The goal was to eventually create a fire station.
“If you ask me what could benefit the citizens of Muscatine that would be a fire station in the northeast portion of town,” Ewers said. “Everything really comes down to response times — how fast we can get there in an emergency.”
The council reached consensus to move ahead and have a new fire station designed. The consensus does not mean that the fire station would be built, but that the design would be used to determine if the fire station would be built.
Other benefits of having a fire station in that area include faster responses to fires, faster patient care, reduction in fire loss and a 3 to 15 percent insurance decline for the city. Discussion came up again due to growth in that area of town.
Ewers explained the city is rated on a public protection classification to provide insurance ratings. He said a new fire station, more people and additional coverage would raise the classification.
“We are pretty confident — it’s not a guarantee — that we could raise our classification,” he said.
Treasurer Nancy Lueck said the annual cost of staffing for the fire station would be $441,800, which includes five additional firefighters, although two had been budgeted in the 2021 budget and deferred due to COVID-19. The fire personnel was the issue the council was most concerned about, as staff turnover is high and the fire department is having a hard time keeping 14 firefighters.
The operating budget would be about $449,600. The estimated cost for renovations to the building is $3.5 million, which would be added to the 2022 project bonding. There was also an option to use the existing building for storage and build a new fire station. Lueck said it is premature to say the additional money on the bond would result in a tax increase. She said bids on the Grandview project may come in lower.
Council member Kelcey Brackett said he would only support the project if it included flood mitigation for Lake Park Boulevard. Council member John Jindrich said the south end fire station was $1.5 million and $1 million was granted to the city. He also said the city didn’t know the final outcome of state funding on such things as TIF and further effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During further discussion, Mayor Diana Broderson said she believes the city needs a third fire station.