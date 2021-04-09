Muscatine Council moves ahead with East Hill fire station

MUSCATINE – During discussion of a proposed East Hill Fire Station, Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers told the council the new station could result in lower insurance costs for the people in Muscatine.

The site, currently the East Hill Public Safety Center and Storage Site at 417 Lake Park Blvd, is reported to be in acceptable condition for current use, but would have to be significantly renovated if it were to be used for a fire station. The site was purchased in 2018 from the Iowa Department of Transportation for $610,000. It had been built in 1970. The goal was to eventually create a fire station.

“If you ask me what could benefit the citizens of Muscatine that would be a fire station in the northeast portion of town,” Ewers said. “Everything really comes down to response times — how fast we can get there in an emergency.”

The council reached consensus to move ahead and have a new fire station designed. The consensus does not mean that the fire station would be built, but that the design would be used to determine if the fire station would be built.

Other benefits of having a fire station in that area include faster responses to fires, faster patient care, reduction in fire loss and a 3 to 15 percent insurance decline for the city. Discussion came up again due to growth in that area of town.

