Muscatine council moves ahead with property maintenance codes

MUSCATINE – Muscatine City Council members endorsed a new set of property maintenance standards city officials hope will aid efforts to rejuvenate the community and prevent neglected properties from becoming eyesores.

Council members voted unanimously Thursday to approve the first of three readings of a new ordinance establishing maintenance standards for properties that have been vacant for more than six months.

City officials said the goal is to keep properties from deteriorating to the point of becoming a blight, to prevent hazardous conditions and to prevent demolition by neglect.

The city of Muscatine's adopted 2021 strategic plan sets a goal of creating more vibrant communities, with better property maintenance regulations identified as a way of achieving that goal.

Council member Angie Lewis questioned how strictly the ordinance would be enforced. She said noted residents who had received notices to remove garbage after waste pickup had been scheduled with the city.

"They have done what they needed to do and now they feel the city is harassing them," Lewis said. "Is there any communication between that part of it so you guys know that is being taken care of?"

Assistant community development director Andrew Fangman said city staff has discussed ways to better communicate and coordinate amount departments to avoid similar situations going forward.

City administrator Carol Webb said there is a time on the long-range planning calendar the council can discuss nuisance abatement in general.

Lewis also expressed concern only 60 days were given for the owner to improve properties. Fangman said administratively if someone is working on the issue and needed an extension, it is usually granted.

"That is something we need to look at moving forward so we don’t cause stress on someone trying to make things better," Lewis said.

Lewis encouraged the community to let the council know their feelings on the issue.

Councilmember John Jindrich said he is reassured because the ordinance says that city officials may grant an extension if the owner is making a good-faith effort.

"I think the 60-day solution on a property that has been sitting there for years and years and has had nothing done to it is enough," he said.

He also said he finds the community development staff to be "very workable" with people trying to make changes to properties.

Councilmember Jeff Osborne questioned the six-month definition to declare a residence vacant. He said residents have told him they thought six months was too short a time. He believes he will recommend making that a year to revise the ordinance.

During public comment, resident Josiah Anderson said he feels the ordinance singles him out and disregards neighbors for the same offenses. Anderson owns several rental properties and one vacant property.

