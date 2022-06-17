Muscatine Council moves closer to establishing TIF district along riverfront

MUSCATINE – With no discussion, the Muscatine City Council voted 6-0 to approve the second reading of an ordinance establishing a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district along the riverfront. Council member Angela Lewis was absent.

After approving the Urban Renewal Plan amendments at an earlier meeting, there are still several steps the council needs to perform before establishing the development agreements between the Kent Corporation and Merge for area projects. One is to establish a TIF district that will include both projects. The third reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the July 7 meeting.

A TIF district is a financial development tool cities can use which allows increased property tax revenues due to increased valuation to be returned to the city for local use. Many times the use includes tax rebates for projects that create the increased valuation.

Recently the Kent Corporation acquired the former McKee Button Company building. The plans are to initially transfer 53 employees to the building and also to create an additional 60 positions in the building for future growth. The building is expected to house about 115 office spaces.

The building is one of 12 national historic sites in the state and Kent wants to preserve its historical significance. The renovation is expected to cost about $20 million, with projected completion in Spring 2024. The total rebate being considered is about $2.5 million.

Kent plans to recognize the area of the building as the “McKee Plaza” in honor of the McKee family.

The other plan is for the use of the Carver Corner property between Hershey Avenue and Green Street by Merge Urban Development Group. Merge has expressed interest in developing the entire parcel.

The initial proposal is for a five-story, 56-unit mixed-use building with a residential mix of studios. The ground floor would consist of residential lobby space, bike storage, and about 6,000 square feet of micro-retail and retail space. The building would include 1- and 2-bedroom units.TIF rebates over 15 years could provide a total rebate of $4 million.

The city has owned the property since the 1990s when it acquired the former Carver Pump property. Since then, the city has invested close to $750,000 in the area through direct costs and soft costs such as maintenance.

