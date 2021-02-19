Muscatine Council sets March 4 public hearing on levies

MUSCATINE – The proposed city of Muscatine tax rate will remain the same this year if the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is approved by the Muscatine City Council during its March 18 meeting.

The first of two public hearings required by the state before the council can vote on the budget is slated for the March 4 city council meeting. The public is being asked to give feedback on the maximum property tax dollars for certain levies. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers. Meetings have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 health crisis. People wishing to give feedback can click on https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/139304725 from their computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, or can use a phone to dial 571-317-3122 and use access code 139-304-725.

The tax levied included in the public hearing are general transit, tort liability/insurance, emergency, and employee benefit levies. The debt service and ag land levies will not be included in the public hearing.

The levies in the proposed budget total $12,597,193, up from the levy of $11,991,593 last year, an increase of $605,600.