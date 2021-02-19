Muscatine Council sets March 4 public hearing on levies

MUSCATINE – The proposed city of Muscatine tax rate will remain the same this year if the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is approved by the Muscatine City Council during its March 18 meeting.
The first of two public hearings required by the state before the council can vote on the budget is slated for the March 4 city council meeting. The public is being asked to give feedback on the maximum property tax dollars for certain levies. The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers. Meetings have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 health crisis. People wishing to give feedback can click on https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/139304725 from their computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, or can use a phone to dial 571-317-3122 and use access code 139-304-725.
The tax levied included in the public hearing are general transit, tort liability/insurance, emergency, and employee benefit levies. The debt service and ag land levies will not be included in the public hearing.
The levies in the proposed budget total $12,597,193, up from the levy of $11,991,593 last year, an increase of $605,600.
The total proposed property tax levy will remain $15.67209 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The levy has remained the same for the past nine years. The budget total will have an increase of 4.76 percent, or $667,005 due to an increase in taxable values. Finance director Nancy Lueck said that there was an increase of $71,405 in the property taxes levied for debt service and ag land that accounts for the difference between the increase of total property tax money levied as compared to the increase of tax dollars in the public hearing notice.
“The increase is due to increases in personal services and operating budget costs as we continue to provide the same level of services to our residents,” she said. “The increase is also needed due to the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on several other city revenue sources.”
A second public hearing will be held on March 18 for the adoption of the budget and certification of taxes.