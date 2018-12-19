MUSCATINE — Traffic camera enforcement changes, surplus property and the 2nd Street Reconstruction Project are coming up at Muscatine City Council tonight.
The council will vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the portion of City Code regarding tickets from automated traffic enforcement, ATEs.
Discussion of new procedures for enforcing tickets issued by the cameras occurred at the Nov. 8 in-depth meeting. Due to Iowa Supreme Court decisions made earlier this year, the city will send tickets that go unpaid after 30 days to court as municipal infractions. Once there, the ticket holder will be required to pay the amount that would have been paid previously at the end of the collections process.
The council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Time for public comment is at the beginning of the meeting.
The council has also discussed having some leeway for drivers to pay fines within 45 days before sending unpaid tickets to court.
A resolution to set a public hearing for Jan. 4 to declare city owned property as surplus and make the real estate for sale will come to a vote before the council. There are five parcels identified as having either an approved purchase agreement or the city has received a purchase offer.
A memo supporting the resolution stated, "The City of Muscatine has accumulated a number of parcels of land for which the continued public ownership of no longer serves any useful purpose. In order to return these parcels to a useful purpose, restore them to the tax roll, and to reduce maintenance costs associated with these parcels to the City, the City Council has directed City Staff to actively seek the sale of these surplus properties."
Holding the public hearing is the next step in selling the property.
The council will also consider a request to enter an agreement with Bolton and Menk, the firm that designed the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project, to work on design plans for the 2nd Street Reconstruction Project.
The project will incorporate similar elements included in the Mississippi Drive design. In a memo supporting the request, new sidewalks, intersection reconstruction, permeable pavement in parking areas, streetscaping elements, and mill and overlay of streets will be featured along 2nd Street from Mulberry Avenue to Pine Street. The area will also include side streets between 2nd Street and Mississippi Drive.
The firm provided a budget of $3,050,000 for the project, which includes $285,700 for design engineering.
