Muscatine Council to consider block grant awards Thursday evening

MUSCATINE – During its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Muscatine city Council will consider and possibly take action on approving a contract to provide expanded food services due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

According to the agenda, the city may award $53,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds the city had received to the Salvation Army, Muscatine Center for Social Action, and the United Way to provide the expanded food services.

The agenda summary says the city had partnered on the application for the funds with the local groups to increase the food service delivery capacity. Funds were also requested for UnityPoint Health -Trinity Public Health to provide psychological first aid training to mental health providers. According to the terms of the agreement the city was required to hold a public hearing on Nov. 19, 2020 and adopt the policies required by the Iowa Economic Development Agency (IDEA) to get the funding. The funds will be used to reimburse each group for purchased food, personal protective equipment, and other related supplies and mileage for volunteers.