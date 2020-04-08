Muscatine Council to consider changing waste drop off weeks

MUSCATINE — Because of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Muscatine City Council will determine during its in-depth meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday whether to delay this year’s free electronic drop off week and free tire drop off week.
According to the agenda of the meeting, it is proposed that the electronics week be postponed from April 27 through May 2 to July 13-18. The council will also determine whether to delay the free tire drop off week from May 11-16 to June 20-25.
“The reason we are doing that is so it all doesn’t hit in one week,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “There are different weeks for everything. But, any home can call any time to set up a pickup at their house."
Because of the pandemic, the council has been meeting electronically. To view the meeting, go online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/900340957 or call 1-646-749-3122.
Communications director Kevin Jenison also reminded Muscatine residents that the citywide spring clean-up week has been canceled this year. Muscatine and Fruitland residents can call in year-round to schedule pickup. He warned residents not to just put bulky waste on the curb and expect the city to pick it up. He said residents who place bulky items curbside without scheduling a collection with the city transfer station could be subject to warnings and possible fines from the Community Development Department (CD) enforcement division.
“Our staff is again seeing these piles spring up curbside in different areas of the city,” public works director Brian Stineman said. “One of the purposes for the new program is to prevent these unsightly and dangerous piles from appearing throughout the city. We hope that those who have placed items curbside will call the Transfer Station to schedule a pickup.”
The city is currently developing door hangers that can be placed on the door of a residence with bulky waste that has not been scheduled for collection. When a bulky waste pile is identified by CD inspectors, a nuisance abatement letter is issued to the resident that requires the resident to clean up the pile by either scheduling a collection or cleaning up the area themselves. If the pile is not cleaned up, the city contracts with a third party to clean up the pile and then sends the resident the bill for the expense.
Residents who need curbside bulky waste collection should call 563-264-JUNK (563-264-5865) or email the Muscatine Transfer Station at bulkywaste@muscatineiowa.gov to schedule a pickup on the residents refuse collection day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.