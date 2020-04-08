Muscatine Council to consider changing waste drop off weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Because of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Muscatine City Council will determine during its in-depth meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday whether to delay this year’s free electronic drop off week and free tire drop off week.

According to the agenda of the meeting, it is proposed that the electronics week be postponed from April 27 through May 2 to July 13-18. The council will also determine whether to delay the free tire drop off week from May 11-16 to June 20-25.

“The reason we are doing that is so it all doesn’t hit in one week,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “There are different weeks for everything. But, any home can call any time to set up a pickup at their house."

Because of the pandemic, the council has been meeting electronically. To view the meeting, go online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/900340957 or call 1-646-749-3122.