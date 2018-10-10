MUSCATINE — Should it stay or should it go? Muscatine City Council will hear more information on the two-year branding initiative that has stirred up residents and former residents since summer.
“Muscatine: Where the river takes a turn for the better,” and the stained glass river scene logo that accompanies it, have been greatly debated around town with groups forming and circulating petitions to attempt to convince the city not to use them.
In-depth council sessions feature presentations on various topics for council members to consider. Tonight, Mandsager will give a presentation on the initiative and Chamber President Greg Jenkins will give comment, followed by a council discussion.
Much of the debate comes from those wanting Muscatine to continue to be known as "The Pearl of the Mississippi."
Jane Daufeldt of “Keep Pearl of the Mississippi” citizens committee spoke to council at last week’s meeting. She presented a proposal to combine Muscatine’s “Pearl of the Mississippi” identifier with the new tagline.
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said “Pearl” is not a city-owned tagline; it belongs to the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce.
The city has maintained that the branding study was a community-wide effort to form a unified marketing strategy that would promote living and working in Muscatine. A soft roll out of the new marketing materials began in June.
The initiative began in late 2016 with a group of community stakeholders organized by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. Nashville-based consulting firm NorthStar was hired, and surveyed residents and members of surrounding communities to develop "DNA" or the things that define Muscatine.
The results of the interviews, focus groups and consultants' tour of the area led to the creation of a new tagline and logo to be used in individual ways by stakeholders. The project cost $88,000, with the city contributing $16,000.
The committee that steered the project included representatives from Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, Muscatine Power & Water, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, Muscatine Community College and the school district.
There will not be time for public comment at tonight’s meeting, but it is open to the public. More information on the initiative may be found on the city's website at muscatineiowa.gov/1218/Branding---A-Turn-For-The-Better
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.