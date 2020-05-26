Muscatine Council to discuss opening city hall during June 4 meeting

MUSCATINE – “I’m concerned that we are supposed to be doing this in a couple of weeks and there is no game plan that I’m aware of.”
During Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting, council member Osmond Malcolm asked to further discuss the opening of city hall after its closure to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Malcolm asked about plexiglass partitions. He also brought up the council chambers, which serves as the meeting room for several other boards, including the school board and the planning and zoning commission. He said there needed to be a way to make the area safe for people to use. He also asked about the maintenance protocols and the extra work that would be required to sanitize city hall.
Mayor Diana Broderson agreed if the city plans to open city hall by June 1 there needs to be a plan. She said she was not comfortable sitting in council chambers with nothing.
“We do have plans in place to address these concerns,” human resources director Stephanie Romagnoli said. “We have masks available for those who wish to wear them. When we come into contact with the public we will be wearing masks. When the public comes into the building we will ask they wear masks. We have plans in place to set up social distance markings.”
She commented some barriers had already been put up in offices. The only issue not addressed yet, she said, is the city council chambers and that is dependent on when the council decides to reconvene in person. She said the city has been following Iowa Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for sanitizing.
Council member Kelsey Brackett said he could not vote to approve allowing the public back into city hall without seeing a plan he can read and know what the process will be.
‘Public safety is one of the things we are charged with as a council,” he said. “I’m not opposed to the process, I just don’t know what the process is right now.”
Public works director Brian Stineman said his department has been taking measurements in council chambers. He said the council needed to specify when they planned to return to the council chambers and how much effort and money did they want to city to expend to make that happen.
‘We could make individual pods if you want, but I don’t know if that would be worth it,” he said.
Brackett said he is not in a hurry to get back into the chambers. He said opening the city offices first before opening council chambers is fine. He said he would prefer not to spend the money to modify the chambers.
The council plans to revisit the issue during the June 4 meeting and vote whether to reopen city hall the following Monday.
The council also discussed the process for hiring a new city administrator.
The City of Muscatine had received 58 applications when the process ended on May 15. Since then the applications have been screened for selection of the initial round of interviews, taking place this week. During the council meeting on June 11, the council will receive a list of viable candidates for consideration. The council will discuss the candidates in a series of closed session meetings. Initial interviews will be held the week of June 15, and two or three finalists will be selected. The final candidates are expected to be interviewed on the week of June 22. The following week the council is expected to offer the position with the new administrator beginning Aug. 1.
Former city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract was terminated by the council on Dec. 5, 2019. During discussion of the action, which was approved with a 4-3 vote of the council, council members cited a lack of confidence in Mandsger’s ability to do the job. Mandsager has been city administrator since 2009. He had a performance evaluation during the spring of 2019 and was given a pay increase. Mandsager has also been on sick leave during the vote. Greg Jenkins has been serving as interim city administrator.
