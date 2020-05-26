Muscatine Council to discuss opening city hall during June 4 meeting

Council member Kelsey Brackett said he could not vote to approve allowing the public back into city hall without seeing a plan he can read and know what the process will be.

‘Public safety is one of the things we are charged with as a council,” he said. “I’m not opposed to the process, I just don’t know what the process is right now.”

Public works director Brian Stineman said his department has been taking measurements in council chambers. He said the council needed to specify when they planned to return to the council chambers and how much effort and money did they want to city to expend to make that happen.

‘We could make individual pods if you want, but I don’t know if that would be worth it,” he said.

Brackett said he is not in a hurry to get back into the chambers. He said opening the city offices first before opening council chambers is fine. He said he would prefer not to spend the money to modify the chambers.

The council plans to revisit the issue during the June 4 meeting and vote whether to reopen city hall the following Monday.

The council also discussed the process for hiring a new city administrator.