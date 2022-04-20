Muscatine council to discuss storage container ordinance Thursday evening

MUSCATINE — The public can weigh in on an ordinance regulating cargo containers in residential areas during Thursday night's Muscatine City Council meeting. The council is expected to vote on the first reading of the ordinance after the public hearing.

The proposed regulation will prohibit the placement of cargo containers in residential areas and will require containers already there to comply with specific standards by Nov. 15. The ordinance was recommended by the city planning and zoning commission and by city staff.

“We had received some complaints about it,” city communications manager Kevin Jenison said. “Through a review of city code there wasn’t any specific language in there about it. The council asked city staff to look into it to see if there was language from similar cities regarding cargo containers to see if there was something for ourselves. That kind of started the process.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Muscatine City Hall council chambers.

Jenison said the council might change the wording during the readings. The planning and zoning commission offered several drafts for consideration. They include:

Prohibiting cargo containers in residential areas.

Restricting the number of containers in a residential area to one.

Requiring containers be painted a single color to match the main structure on the property.

The consensus during the Feb. 10 meeting was the council favored the first plan.

“I think there is still some discussion to be had as to the exact language that is going to be in the ordinance,” he said. “That’s why we have public hearings and the readings of the ordinance — so that we can get additional public comments from what we have already received.”

He believes the people who complained about cargo containers were mostly concerned about regulations making them more compatible with the surrounding residential areas. He also said the containers seem to be “growing in popularity.”

On March 8, the planning and zoning commission held a public hearing during which many people spoke for and against the ordinances.

