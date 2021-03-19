Muscatine council unanimously approves 2021/22 budget

MUSCATINE – After hearing no comments during a public hearing Thursday evening, the Muscatine City Council unanimously voted to approve the 2021/22 city budget.
According to the budget, the total property tax rate will be $15.67209 per $1,000 or valuation, which is the same amount tax askings have been for the past nine years. The proposed budget totals $67,162,512. This includes $41,658,812 in governmental funds expenditures and $25,503,700 in business-type/enterprise funds expenditures. The budget also includes $17,919,400 for capital projects. The budget will run through the end of the fiscal year which is June 30, 2022.
“We’ve been able to avoid (raising the tax rate) even though we have had increases in personnel costs,” Nancy Leuck, city finance director, said. “As in other years, we were able to offset increases in individual levies with decreases in others to not have a rate increase and maintain city services.”
The owner of a $100,000 home in Muscatine will end up paying $884 in city property taxes in the coming year, with the state rollback. This does not include taxes from the county and school districts.
During a multimedia presentation for the council, she explained that $19 million would be used for enterprise funds and about $3.8 million would be used for debt service.
Leuck said this year there was a 6.8 percent increase in the cost of the city’s tort liability insurance. She explained the city was able to transition funds from the debt service fund to make up the difference, making no change to the general fund. She also said a shortfall in the city’s transit fund would be made up for with federal money from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Over the last year, Leuck said, several of the city’s funds were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. She explained the hotel/motel tax account, the building permit fund, the parking fund and interest rates have all taken a hit as a result of the pandemic.
Leuck also said there has been a 4.88 percent increase in taxable valuation, which will bring about $350,000 additional dollars into the general fund.
“Overall this is a very good budget,” she said. “Services will continue to residents and significant capital projects will continue, I think, with a reasonable tax rate.”
The only discussion on the budget was when Mayor Diana Broderson asked about $3.28 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Leuck said the city is currently working on understanding what the money can be used for and developing a possible plan for use. She said it would not impact the budget.
Council member Kelcey Brackett said he hoped to see some of the money used for small business relief.