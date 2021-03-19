Muscatine council unanimously approves 2021/22 budget

MUSCATINE – After hearing no comments during a public hearing Thursday evening, the Muscatine City Council unanimously voted to approve the 2021/22 city budget.

According to the budget, the total property tax rate will be $15.67209 per $1,000 or valuation, which is the same amount tax askings have been for the past nine years. The proposed budget totals $67,162,512. This includes $41,658,812 in governmental funds expenditures and $25,503,700 in business-type/enterprise funds expenditures. The budget also includes $17,919,400 for capital projects. The budget will run through the end of the fiscal year which is June 30, 2022.

“We’ve been able to avoid (raising the tax rate) even though we have had increases in personnel costs,” Nancy Leuck, city finance director, said. “As in other years, we were able to offset increases in individual levies with decreases in others to not have a rate increase and maintain city services.”

The owner of a $100,000 home in Muscatine will end up paying $884 in city property taxes in the coming year, with the state rollback. This does not include taxes from the county and school districts.

During a multimedia presentation for the council, she explained that $19 million would be used for enterprise funds and about $3.8 million would be used for debt service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}