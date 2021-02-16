Muscatine Council unveils Grandview Corridor enhancement proposal

MUSCATINE — In the first meeting of the Riverbend Neighbors, or Ward 4 in the city, that was held since October, 2020, members of the city presented a proposed concept for the use of Grandview Avenue Corridor improvements designed to revitalize the area.

A breakdown of the project included street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. People who attended, including the online presentation, were asked to give feedback on how they felt the area could be improved. Services the city could provide as well as application forms for the services were distributed. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.

“Sometimes all it takes is a fresh coat of paint or the sprucing up of some landscaping to completely change the looks of a home,” fourth ward council member Nadine Brockert said.

Several members of the Muscatine City Council were present for the meeting, including Brockert, who chaired the meeting. Due to open meetings laws, no decisions were made during the meeting. The issues will be discussed most likely during the council’s in-depth meeting in March.

