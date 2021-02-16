Muscatine Council unveils Grandview Corridor enhancement proposal

MUSCATINE — In the first meeting of the Riverbend Neighbors, or Ward 4 in the city, that was held since October, 2020, members of the city presented a proposed concept for the use of Grandview Avenue Corridor improvements designed to revitalize the area.
A breakdown of the project included street revitalization, economic development, recreation, business support and residential support. People who attended, including the online presentation, were asked to give feedback on how they felt the area could be improved. Services the city could provide as well as application forms for the services were distributed. The area discussed runs from Carver Corner, down Hershey to the Mississippi River.
“Sometimes all it takes is a fresh coat of paint or the sprucing up of some landscaping to completely change the looks of a home,” fourth ward council member Nadine Brockert said.
Several members of the Muscatine City Council were present for the meeting, including Brockert, who chaired the meeting. Due to open meetings laws, no decisions were made during the meeting. The issues will be discussed most likely during the council’s in-depth meeting in March.
Third ward council member Peggy Gordon explained the idea of the project. She said the city has been working on the project for a while and the council hopes to form a team of nine to 13 members focusing on enhancing the southern end of Muscatine. The main focus will be quality of life and economic development. The city wants to work with residents and businesses to reinvigorate the area. Gordon stressed the participation of residents and businesses is key to success.
“There have been a lot of good things going on in that area, but we are going to try to zone in and bring more to the area,” Gordon said.
Public works director Brian Stineman said the two-year Grandview Reconstruction project will begin this year and finish in November 2022. The project will run between Houser and Greene streets. It will rebuild the streets and sidewalks in the area as well as do infrastructure work.
A set of plans illustrating the Grandview Project is available on the City of Muscatine web site.
City planning director Jodi Royal-Goodwin said the coming project would focus on a lot of community engagements to plan the direction the area moves into. She said the project would use the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future.
Brockert said anyone with questions can address them to her at nbrockert@muscatineiowa.gov. She also said any other council member would be happy to take questions.