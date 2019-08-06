MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council has rejected a contract and bond for this year's Asphalt Alley project, leaving uncertainty about what will happen this year with the annual project.
The project involves profile "milling", or removing pavement along selected city alleyways, then overlaying the roads with "hot mix" asphalt. The completion date was originally set for Oct. 31.
The council voted last week against approving this year's project because of perceived issues with the way the contractor was selected. At the July 17 meeting, the council approved the bid of Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction, of Andalusia, for $208,459.59, at the recommendation of city staff. But there was one lower bidder: Burlington-based Pro-Paving, LLC, which submitted the lowest of the five bids, at $191,559.78.
Brian Stineman, Muscatine public works director, said issues with Pro-Paving's references and questions about whether the company had the necessary equipment led to the city opting to award the project to Taylor Ridge. But Nancy McClure, owner of Pro-Paving, said at last week's council meeting that the city received bad information and her company should have been chosen for the project.
"I'm here tonight, not asking necessarily for reconsideration of the bid, (but) I'm asking for you to give us that bid that we rightly deserved," McClure said. "We did it appropriately, we gave you a responsible bid, we came in at low bidder, and we are capable of doing this."
Stineman said when the city followed up on Pro-Paving's references, the information provided did not make the city comfortable with recommending Pro-Paving for the project. One reference, he said, told the city that the work done by Pro-Paving was different than what Muscatine was asking for, and another reference didn't have a record of the company completing work. Stineman also said both Pro-Paving and Taylor Ridge came in well above the $100,000 budget for the project, and Taylor Ridge was the contractor the city used for last year's project.
McClure clarified the reference who said there was no record of Pro-Paving working on a project was not the same person who oversaw the project and said the reference didn't do their due diligence to find the record of the work.
McClure said when she learned a higher bidding company was awarded the project, she was shocked.
"When we found out that Taylor Ridge was awarded this, we had no clue," she told the council. "And it is my understanding that you people were told that we didn't have the milling capabilities and we didn't have the references that you wanted. We do have everything; you were not told correctly."
McClure, project manager Dustin Wolgemuth and subcontractor Luke Carpenter explained that from their perspective, the city was going to contract with Pro-Paving because it came in with the lowest bid. They said they had the equipment to complete the project to the city's standards, and when the city had doubts, they agreed to bring in a subcontractor to do the work.
Brooke Thye, construction analyst with Indiana-Illinois-Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting, a labor-management nonprofit, encouraged the council to award the contract to Pro-Paving because it was the lowest responsible bidder and its quality of work and stayed within the timeline.
McClure read from an email sent to her by Stineman. The email read in part that Pro-Paving would receive the bid contract award if they could demonstrate they could mill adequately to meet drainage requirements for the project and if they could not with their own equipment, they would supply Tri-City subcontractor that could and provide an agreement in writing to the city.
"We wanted to work with them as best we could," Stineman said to council.
He explained when the city followed up on the references, information provided at that time did not make the city comfortable with recommending Pro-Paving for the project. One reference, he said, told him A week later, McClure hasn't heard anything about the progress of the project.
"I'm still kind of in a whirlwind," she said about the bid process.
She told council she thought the project bid was "predetermined" and referenced that feeling again Wednesday.
"I think it is the good old boys," she said. "I'm old enough to know what that's like and it's clearly obvious."
Stineman rejected the idea that the deck was stacked in his response to council.
"We have nothing against Pro-Paving," Stineman said. "We just were not comfortable recommending that for that amount of money for this project. That's the staff's standpoint — no ill will, nothing preconceived, no pre-notions or anything like that."
Stineman said the city has not decided whether to rebid the project or cancel it for the year. He said he felt the city communicated extensively with Pro-Paving about expectations of the project and the contractor chose to provide the three references.
"If one of their references retired and nobody was available to follow up or give the reference, that isn't the city of Muscatine's fault," he said. "They could have checked on the status of the reference before giving it to us."
According to the evaluation of bids policy for the project, the city may consider factors including bid price, and experience and responsibility of the bidder when choosing a contractor. It also states the city may reject any bid "if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such bidder fails to satisfy the (city) that such bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the agreement and to complete the work." The city may also waive formalities or technicalities in any bid, the policy states.
"I do feel that we could have notified them that we were not going to accept their bid before they found out via council action," Stineman said. "That is on us as city staff, and I will take steps to make sure that it does not happen that way in the future."
Despite the surprise, McClure said Pro-Paving would "absolutely" bid on other applicable projects in Muscatine in the future.
"We are a very responsible contractor. We come to the table with everything required like every other contractor."
As for the project, McClure isn't expecting the city to hand her a check — her employees want to get the job done.
"We want to do the work and we want to get paid," she said. "It's the job we've chosen to do."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.