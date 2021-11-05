Muscatine Council votes to demolish abandoned house on Hope Avenue

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine City Council continued its push Thursday to rid the city of abandoned and dilapidated homes when the council voted to demolish a house at 619 Hope Ave.

During its regular meeting, the council awarded a bid of $13,175 to Heuer Construction to remove the house and return the parcel of land it sits on to a state in which it can be redeveloped. The property has been abandoned for several years and has not been maintained. The structure is considered to be beyond repair and a public safety hazard.

During discussion of the item, council member Peggy Gordon thanked the team of city employees who have been finding abandoned buildings and making sure the buildings are demolished. It was the only comment made before the council unanimously approved the motion.

In August the council voted to remove three buildings in town that were a public hazard. They also voted to remove one in June. The 2021-22 budget includes $100,000 to demolish abandoned buildings. In the past, the council has discussed at length creating a plan to remove abandoned and dilapidated buildings in the city and restore the lots they are on to a condition they can be reused for development.