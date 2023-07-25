The Muscatine City Council upheld the recommendations of its staff to remove a structure at 1200 Iowa Avenue after the structure was declared substandard and dangerous.

The council plans to vote on Aug. 3 to award a bid for demolition.

During its regular meeting Thursday, Brian Costas of Tico Investments addressed the council, asking the structure be spared after building division manager Andy Oien determined the building was substandard. Oien cited rotted wood, structural damage caused by water, a partial collapse of the porch and the façade, and broken windows.

The report said the structure had been dormant for over a decade and that many complaints had been leveled at it. It was reported the residence has over 26 violations. The structure is slated to be removed. Bids have been opened but the contract hasn’t been awarded yet.

“It is very reasonable and understandable the frustration with this property and the many years this issue has dragged on,” Costas said. “But those frustrations should not amount to unreasonable consequences.”

He explained the structure had been sold on contract to Shawn Sherwood in June 2022. Sherwood had hired contractors to work on the structure, but had halted the work last fall. He had also defaulted on the contract. Tico is pursuing foreclosure.

Costas also commented that he did not believe, with the exception of the porch, that the structure is in bad enough condition to warrant it being demolished.

City staff reported several issues with the building, including notices to abate from as far back as 2016. It was reported the reason the residence wasn’t demolished at the time was that there was no funding in the city budget to do it. The city’s community development department has been funded by the city budget to remove dilapidated buildings in town since 2021.

Staff members reported that the building is a nuisance to the neighbors and a hazard to the community.

Council member Jeff Osborne voted against the demolition, saying he hoped to have additional discussion on the future of the house.

Council member Angie Lewis commented she remembered when the house was moved to that location and said it had been beautiful at the time.

“I look at it now and it just breaks my heart,” she said.

Council member Dennis Froelich said the house has stood on that site since 2008 and no work had been done on it.

“It’s time for it to go,” he said.

