MUSCATINE — Michael Phillips hasn't been competing for awards in country gospel music long, but he's won 10 in the last two years. In October, he took home another gold.
“Oh, wow, overwhelmed, of course,” he said was his reaction to receiving the Golden Heart award for Traditional Country Gospel Artist at the Country Gospel Music Association's International Convention in Branson, Missouri.
“I can’t express the feeling," he said. "Just honored.”
To qualify for the International competition, an artist has to receive a Silver Heart award. At the Central USA Division in August, Phillips received four. Since 2016, he has received seven Silver Heart and three Golden Heart awards. The first award he won was New Male Artist of the Year.
Phillips sang and played steel guitar with the house band that was "quite the honor" at the convention. CGMA is "one big family," Phillips said, and musicians are nominated for awards by their peers. The association is a part of Country Gospel Ministries, Inc., and described as a "vehicle ... designed to act as a home base for those in Country Gospel Ministry, bring them together so they can minister to one another, and represent them in the marketplace," according to its website. Phillips said he has also been asked to sing at gospel shows in Branson.
"I said I'd have to pray on that," he said.
Undergoing treatment for leukemia has slowed him down some, but Phillips said he's not going to let it stop him from performing the music that he loves.
"That snake likes to rear its head up and it’s hard to get anything done," he said. But he's already preparing for next year's regional convention, where he'll enter singing and instrumentalist categories.
"I’m not going to give that up," he said. "That’s for sure."
