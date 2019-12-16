MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will decide in May how much of the requested $311,000 it will pay for mental health services.
The county will wait until a May 11, 2020, meeting to decide how much to pay Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region, when it knows how much money is left after paying its expenses.
The supervisors voted in October to leave the region at the end of the fiscal year, citing concerns with the financial management of the region. Muscatine County hopes to join the Southeastern Iowa Link region. But during the region’s November meeting, a motion was made to remove Muscatine County from its region prior to the end of the fiscal year. The supervisors hope to finish out the fiscal year, and agreed to pay whatever the county could of the payments due the region.
Region CEO Lori Elam said the payment is not a requirement for Muscatine County to remain through June.
“Two member counties seemed intent on ejecting us — Jackson and Cedar,” said supervisors chairman Nathan Mather, also a member of the region’s governing board. He said the “threat is there.”
If the county was ejected from the region, it would need all the money it could get to pay for county mental health services, supervisors said. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said for supervisors to approve the payment, the region must give an assurance it would continue providing services through the end of the fiscal year.
The region has requested the first of two installments of the payment. Muscatine County has paid about $881,000 more than it has received in services, Mather said. The county has not budgeted for the expense and doesn’t have the money to pay for it. At a previous meeting, it was reported the county would have to cut jobs and services if it chose to pay the transfer.
“To make the payment that money has to come from somewhere,” Mather said. “It’s not like we have it sitting around.”
The compromise the supervisors unanimously approved would provide the region with the remaining funds at the end of the fiscal year. The amount could range from nothing to the entire $311,000, depending on its surplus.
Mather said according to Julie Jetter of the Iowa Department of Public Health, if the county was ejected from the region, it would not have access to any money levied for mental health services. Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert said if this is the case, the county would not be able to pay for any mental health services provided to Muscatine County residents, including staff salaries.
“If her interpretation stands, we can’t pay anything and we lose everything,” Toppert said.
Robert Young Center provides about $648,557 in services each year to Muscatine, she said. This does not account for services shared with other counties in the region.
Members of the board questioned if this was true and asked county attorney Alan Ostergren to look into it.
