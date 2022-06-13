Muscatine County Arts Council announces 2022 Wandering Words winners

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Arts Council recently announced the winners of its 2022 Wandering Words Sidewalk Poetry Competition.

The winning poems will be stamped onto concrete near high-traffic areas such as the Muscatine Y, Muscatine Community College, the Aquatic Center and Contrary Brewery.

The five poets selected were Annette Matjucha Hovland, Yvonne Breener, Rachel Roeth, Ashley Ahlf and Ciara Burkamper.

Naomi DeWinter, president of Muscatine Community College, was the judge.

“The quality was high. It was fun to read all of them,” she said. “I judged in terms of connection with the reader, readability — thinking there were only a few moments to catch a walker’s attention — and I tried to select three different poem styles.”

“We had 17 poets and about 27 entrees, so the turnout was about the same as it was last year,” Arts Council President Duffy DeFrance said. “We had one 13-year-old student who sent in his first poem this year, so that was nice to see.”

Winners receive $50. Honorable mentions were Nita Larson, Twyla Woodward, Marianna Haas, Suzanne Thelmann and Rachel Wagner. DeFrance was also named an honorable mention.

“When I went through the poems before giving them to our judge, I thought she was going to have a challenge picking our winners because they were all very good and all had merit to them,” DeFrance said. "I thought there were very good poems this year, and that’s why there was a number of honorable mentions.”

DeFrance sees the contest as a way to include the arts in the community.

“I meet people who visit, and they have said they’ve enjoyed reading the poems as they’ve toured Muscatine,” she said. “It’s just a nice way to add the arts to the community, and it’s a good way to reach out and get people interested in poetry. Because of the challenges teachers have today, I have a feeling poetry isn’t as important, and I’m not sure if it gets its fair share. So it’s nice that we can do this contest community-wide, especially since it’s open to everybody.”

Dave Ales, a member of Arts Council, agreed with the importance of continuing to place poems on Muscatine’s sidewalks.

“We’ve been doing this contest for several years, and unfortunately with all the new sidewalks that have been poured downtown, we’ve lost a lot of the ones that were down there,” Ales said. “We still know where the poems were, and we’d like to reintroduce them to downtown if possible.”

