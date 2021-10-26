Muscatine County Arts Council to sponsor exhibit featuring local artists

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Arts Council is planning an exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center featuring pieces done by Muscatine artists called the “Art Array-22.”
It will open in March.
“The Muscatine County Arts Council was looking for another visual art project, and so one of the board members came up with this idea to have a local juried exhibition,” Council Vice President Angela Woodhouse said.
It is open to artists within a 50-mile radius of Muscatine, and will be limited to two-dimensional artwork pieces. A panel of judges, including Curator Jennifer Saintford from the Augustana Museum and Visual Arts Director Dawn Wohlford-Metallo from Quad City Arts, will select the pieces from the submissions.
While this is the third year the Arts Council has sponsored an exhibition, Woodhouse said this will be the first time the Council has offered cash prizes, with 1st place receiving $500, 2nd place receiving $300 and 3rd place receiving $200.
Looking back on the brief history of the exhibition, Woodhouse noted that the number of submissions grew from only 14 to over 35 entries within the span of a year.
“The thing that was the most amazing was that in both years the quality of art and workmanship that was sent in has just been absolutely tremendous,” Woodhouse said, “We’ve really been pleased with the level of creativity and artistry that we’ve received for this particular exhibit.”
Woodhouse said the focus is on getting the community involved as artists and as viewers.
“There are very few competitions that are actually paid, and so it’s kind of fun to open it up to local artists and see what they come up with,” Woodhouse said.
Pieces will be judged based on their original concept, as well as the materials and technique used and the impact that the piece has. Artwork can be no larger than 40 inches wide or tall, and has to be less than 25 lbs. in weight.
Each participant can submit a maximum of two art pieces, as well as a $25 check payable to the Muscatine County Arts Council. Applications, entry fees and submissions are due by Jan. 14. Pieces can either be emailed to Woodhouse at MuscatineArtArray@gmail.com, or can be physically mailed to her at P.O. Box 815, Muscatine, IA, 52761. Additional information and applications for the exhibit itself can be found at https://www.muscatineartscouncil.org/.