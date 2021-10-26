Muscatine County Arts Council to sponsor exhibit featuring local artists

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Arts Council is planning an exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center featuring pieces done by Muscatine artists called the “Art Array-22.”

It will open in March.

“The Muscatine County Arts Council was looking for another visual art project, and so one of the board members came up with this idea to have a local juried exhibition,” Council Vice President Angela Woodhouse said.

It is open to artists within a 50-mile radius of Muscatine, and will be limited to two-dimensional artwork pieces. A panel of judges, including Curator Jennifer Saintford from the Augustana Museum and Visual Arts Director Dawn Wohlford-Metallo from Quad City Arts, will select the pieces from the submissions.

While this is the third year the Arts Council has sponsored an exhibition, Woodhouse said this will be the first time the Council has offered cash prizes, with 1st place receiving $500, 2nd place receiving $300 and 3rd place receiving $200.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looking back on the brief history of the exhibition, Woodhouse noted that the number of submissions grew from only 14 to over 35 entries within the span of a year.