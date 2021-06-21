Muscatine County asks residents to sign up for the Alert Iowa emergency notification system

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County will no longer be using its previous alert system for severe weather or emergencies, it was announced last week.

Instead, the county is asking all residents sign up for the new Alert Iowa system by July 1.

“Alert Iowa is a great tool,” Brian Wright, Muscatine County emergency manager said in a news release. “These upgrades will not only make it easier for us to notify our residents when emergencies happen or when we need to share important safety information, but it will let residents choose the best way for them to receive alerts.”

Through the Alert Iowa system, residents will be alerted through either call, email or text in the event of an emergency or severe weather event. While normal messaging fees may apply to the text alerts, the service itself will be free, provided by both the county and the state of Iowa through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

