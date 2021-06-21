Muscatine County asks residents to sign up for the Alert Iowa emergency notification system

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County will no longer be using its previous alert system for severe weather or emergencies, it was announced last week.
Instead, the county is asking all residents sign up for the new Alert Iowa system by July 1.
“Alert Iowa is a great tool,” Brian Wright, Muscatine County emergency manager said in a news release. “These upgrades will not only make it easier for us to notify our residents when emergencies happen or when we need to share important safety information, but it will let residents choose the best way for them to receive alerts.”
Through the Alert Iowa system, residents will be alerted through either call, email or text in the event of an emergency or severe weather event. While normal messaging fees may apply to the text alerts, the service itself will be free, provided by both the county and the state of Iowa through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Currently, a majority of Iowa counties already participate in Alert Iowa, and with these latest updates to the system, communication during emergencies is expected to be faster and more effective for Muscatine residents. According to Wright, all Alert Iowa alerts will be official, sent in real time and will come with all necessary information needed to keep residents and their families safe.
Another benefit through Alert Iowa is that when one person creates an Alert Iowa account, their entire family can also be connected to the system through that one account, even if they have different addresses. New features and functions can also be accessed through Alert Iowa, such as county or community specific alerts, as well as the ability to get messages in multiple languages.
For those who wish to receive them by text, alerts sent from Muscatine County may originate from the following codes: 226787, 67283, 78015, 81437, or 77295. Voice notifications will come from 563-263-9922, and emails will come from MuscatineCountyiowaalerts@getrave.com. Residents are asked to save these codes, numbers and emails in their phone.
To sign up for Alert Iowa, visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/registration/registrationLanding.action or go to https://homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/alert-iowa/ to learn more about the Alert Iowa system. Residents can also download the Smart911 app through the Apple of Google Play stores, or opt into the system by texting MuscatineIA to 67283.
For further updates or information, follow the Muscatine County Emergency Management and MUSCOM Facebook pages.