This week, the city of Muscatine, in partnership with the communities of West Liberty and Wilton, will officially launch its latest strategy to improve the local housing market.

On August 17, the Muscatine Housing Council with be meeting with Atlas Community Studios, an Iowa-based firm that specializes in strategic planning and economic development, for an initial meeting to begin the first of its four phases.

Over the next several months, Atlas will be working with Muscatine County to collect data, conduct research and marketing analysis, and finally develop recommendations for the county and its individual communities. The housing market analysis is expected to conclude at the end of February, 2024, following a joint presentation to the county and municipalities in late January, 2024, where Atlas plans to offer strategic recommendations.

“The 2017 Housing Demand Study provided us with an idea of the need for affordable housing in Muscatine. This housing market analysis takes that study to the next level and provides us with valuable information that we can use to address the housing concerns in our community and in our county,” Mayor Brad Bark said in a public statement.

According to Megan Tebbe, Project Coordinator for Atlas, the company has experience with analyzing an entire county. Previously, Atlas did a housing market analysis in a county in Kentucky. This, however, was solely focused on the county while the study that will be performed in how Muscatine County will incorporate three sub-markets as well as municipalities within the county.

“(Following this week’s meeting) we plan to come for about a week to do in-person public visioning sessions to get input from the community on how they have felt about housing, what are some of the challenges they’ve experienced with housing, and what are some perceptions of housing throughout the county,” Tebbe said.

During this phase, Atlas will be conducting interviews, focus groups and a public survey that will take place over the course of a six week period. After the community engagement phase is complete, all the data collected will be turned into an assessment report, which will allow the Atlas team to do analysis and start identifying the challenges and opportunities that are available before moving into development of strategic recommendations that will be given in their final report.

“I know that the county and some of the communities have done a lot of studies in the past, so we’re hoping that this one can be a more comprehensive and collaborative study to kind of get everyone on the same page of how they can play their cards in creating a healthier housing market for people that already live (in the county) or want to move there,” Tebbe said.

Tebbe then emphasized the importance of residents providing input so that they can help drive the solutions that can meet their needs. This includes those who may not usually participate in public meetings as well as minority voices that may not always be heard, with Tebbe citing Muscatine County’s large Latino and Hispanic population. With how diverse Muscatine County is, she hopes to get as much input as possible in order for the eventual final report to be wholly representative of the area.

“For small towns and rural areas in general, sometimes it can be hard to imagine alternative methods of housing. We definitely want the community input and the community to drive the solutions and recommendations,” she said. “We are a partner in doing this, it’s not just us coming in and telling residents that this is what they need… We want to capture all of the needs, especially related to affordable housing, and be open to all of the solutions that could meet those needs.”

For more information on the housing analysis project as well as a schedule of upcoming community events related to the project, residents can go to https://engage.atlascostudios.com/muscatine-county.

