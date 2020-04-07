Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren to resign May 1

MUSCATINE — After 22 years of service in the Muscatine County Attorney’s office, Alan Ostergren has reached the decision that it’s time to pursue a career in the private sector.
Ostergren, who has served as county attorney for close to 10 years, submitted his resignation to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday. He had been re-elected in 2018, leaving over half of his four year term. The supervisors will determine whether to appoint a county attorney to serve until the general election in November or to hold a special election to fill the position. Ostergren’s last day in office will be May 1.
“I got to the point where I decided this was the right choice for me,” Ostergren said. “It’s time for a different phase of my career. I’ve really enjoyed being a prosecutor. I’ve been privileged to be the county attorney for nine years now and I felt like I still have more to offer in my career and to do something different. I will be starting a new phase of my career.”
Ostergren declined to say where he would be working, saying he wanted to finish being the Muscatine County Attorney before he announced his new position.
But he added he would be president of a nonprofit doing strategic litigation on economic liberty and personal liberty issues.
He said after May 1 he would release more specifics.
Several times in the past, Ostergren has applied for a position on the Iowa Supreme Court.
Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule said if the supervisors choose to have a special election, she did not believe it could be held before July, especially with the county taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ostergren said out of respect for the board’s ability to determine what it wants to do, he would not comment on any candidates who show interest nor recommend anyone.
Supervisor Nathan Mather said the supervisors have only just found out about the resignation and had not had the chance to discuss what to do. He said the board would ask Ostergren for a recommendation.
“It was kind of sudden,” Mather said.
Ostergren earned his bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College in 1994, and graduated with honors in 1997 from Drake University School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Ostergren’s experience includes working as special assistant U.S. Attorney in Davenport, where he completed a three-year detail, from August 1999 to August 2002, handing primarily federal drug, firearm and immigration cases out of Muscatine County. He completed that detail while handling his caseload as assistant Muscatine County Attorney, a position he held from Oct. 1997 through Jan. 2011, when he was elected county attorney.
During his time as county attorney, Ostergren is especially proud of his prosecution of Annette Cahill for the 1992 murder of Corey Wieneke. After the first trial, which was held in 2018 after the case became active again, ended in a mistrial she was found guilty last year and sentenced to 50 years in prison. He called it the most difficult trial of his career, saying that trying a cold case is hard by itself, but the retrial made it even harder.
He also cited the 2005 prosecution of Angel Garcia Miranda, who received life in prison for the murder of two-year-old Leeanna Enriquez.
Ostergren was also the subject of a lawsuit in January 2019 over a case he prosecuted. Muscatine County agreed to pay plaintiff Chris Ward, the former city manager of West Liberty, $50,000 to settle the civil rights suit that claimed Ostergren abused his power by pursuing fraud and misconduct charges.
