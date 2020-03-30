Muscatine County attorney rules lockdown order must come from state officials

“The local board of health can quarantine specific individuals who are sick but a generalized order would have to come from state authorities,” he said.

Ostergren also said no trials are being held during the time Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked Iowa residents to voluntarily stay home. He said there had been multiple supervisory orders from the Iowa Supreme Court stopping jury and bench trials from happening. He said there can be court hearings, but most are being attempted over the phone. He said there is very little being done in the court system as a result.

Also during the meeting, county emergency management director Brian Wright gave an update on the COVID-19 impact so far. He reiterated Gov. Kim Reynolds’ statements that Muscatine County now has 13 confirmed cases and the state of Iowa has 424 confirmed cases. Additionally Scott County has 16 confirmed cases, Johnson County has 70, and Cedar County has 8. There have also been 5,013 negative tests in the state. So far there have been six COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa.

“The governor has extended her proclamation for businesses to remain closed through April 16,” Wright reported.

Wright said he is requesting people to follow the Muscatine County Public Health directives of people to stay home if they are sick, practice social distancing, and not to travel or leave home unless it is needed.

