Muscatine County Attorney's office construction project moves forward

MUSCATINE – Soon visitors to the Muscatine County Attorney’s office will see a change in the digs of the department, as after a public hearing where no comment was made, a project to renovate parts of the office is moving forward.

During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Mike Nolan of Iowa City-based Horizon Architecture, said workers would be doing some interior renovation and some exterior maintenance and aesthetic upgrades. Inside the office a unisex bathroom and a small kitchen will be added. Some additions will be added to the interior entry to add a secure vestibule. The front entry will also be redone to allow card entry. Improved lighting is also on the agenda.

Nolan said on the outside workers will replace the roof and infill the windows with insulation. They will also replace precast panels around the exterior for proper drainage. Signage will also be added to the front of the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are planning to open the bidding tomorrow and are planning on having an opening next week,” Nolan said. “On April 15 this will be due and we will come back on April 19 with a recommendation for a contractor.”