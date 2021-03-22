Muscatine County Attorney's office construction project moves forward

MUSCATINE – Soon visitors to the Muscatine County Attorney’s office will see a change in the digs of the department, as after a public hearing where no comment was made, a project to renovate parts of the office is moving forward.
During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Mike Nolan of Iowa City-based Horizon Architecture, said workers would be doing some interior renovation and some exterior maintenance and aesthetic upgrades. Inside the office a unisex bathroom and a small kitchen will be added. Some additions will be added to the interior entry to add a secure vestibule. The front entry will also be redone to allow card entry. Improved lighting is also on the agenda.
Nolan said on the outside workers will replace the roof and infill the windows with insulation. They will also replace precast panels around the exterior for proper drainage. Signage will also be added to the front of the building.
“We are planning to open the bidding tomorrow and are planning on having an opening next week,” Nolan said. “On April 15 this will be due and we will come back on April 19 with a recommendation for a contractor.”
The cost estimate is about $350,000. Nolan said a few additional items had been added since the supervisors previously discussed the project, but it was mostly the same cost that was quoted.
Supervisor Santos Saucedo said the supervisors had previously discussed doing thermal imaging around the windows to identify any heat loss and asked if that was being done. Nolan said imaging was done and there was no variation in temperature around the outside.
Nolan believes the project will begin in June, saying there is about a two week turnaround after hiring a contractor. He said the schedule would be decided during the preconstruction meeting.