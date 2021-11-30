Muscatine County attorney's office to pay sheriff's office directly

MUSCATINE — Due to the number of cases being tried as the area comes out of the COVID-19 health crisis, the Muscatine County Attorney’s office will be paying the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office directly for court-related expenses.

During Monday’s Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting, county attorney James Barry told the supervisors that his office would directly pay the sheriff’s office for service fees, subpoenas, and fees regarding witnesses and victims in criminal cases. Barry said he had tried in the past to track those expenses.

“As we come out of COVID, our office has been asked to set multiple cases on any given Monday and Wednesday and that has resulted in a pretty good amount of work to be done to notice people,” he said. “We can only do one at a time, but we might have as many as six or seven scheduled. We have to notice all those people, figure out which one is going to go and call everyone off.”

He said in some cases court dates are reset several times before the cases are brought to the court and witnesses have to be subpoenaed many times.

