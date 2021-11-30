Muscatine County attorney's office to pay sheriff's office directly

MUSCATINE — Due to the number of cases being tried as the area comes out of the COVID-19 health crisis, the Muscatine County Attorney’s office will be paying the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office directly for court-related expenses.
During Monday’s Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting, county attorney James Barry told the supervisors that his office would directly pay the sheriff’s office for service fees, subpoenas, and fees regarding witnesses and victims in criminal cases. Barry said he had tried in the past to track those expenses.
“As we come out of COVID, our office has been asked to set multiple cases on any given Monday and Wednesday and that has resulted in a pretty good amount of work to be done to notice people,” he said. “We can only do one at a time, but we might have as many as six or seven scheduled. We have to notice all those people, figure out which one is going to go and call everyone off.”
He said in some cases court dates are reset several times before the cases are brought to the court and witnesses have to be subpoenaed many times.
Barry said he had inquired about the cost to see the financial impact on the county. He discovered his office had not been paying the sheriff’s office directly for those expenses. He said when other counties’ sheriff’s departments have to serve papers, the bill is sent directly to his office. He said the money to pay the bills comes out of the department’s witness fee line item.
As a way of making sure the sheriff’s office is reimbursed for expenses, Barry said his office would pay the bills, rather than wait for the clerk’s office to pay fees.
“We can keep everything accurate and up-to-date in both offices,” Barry said.
On Monday’s expense report, there were about 15 charges from the county attorney’s office paid to the sheriff’s office that were all service fees. Barry said he believes the numbers will go up and that the supervisors should understand why there is less money in the line item than there had been in the past.
Barry said he had been trying to track the impact as a way of seeking reimbursement through recovery money being offered by the federal government.