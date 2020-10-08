Muscatine County auditor: Nearly 8,000 people have voted early for the Nov. 3 election

MUSCATINE — Inside the county auditor’s office, workers prepare each day for people ready to cast their absentee vote.
With less than a month before this year’s presidential election and concerns about COVID-19, absentee voting is a popular alternative.
Early voting started this week, County Auditor Leslie Soule said.
“We have had a steady stream of people coming into vote all week,” she said.
Not many people stopped by after Monday’s march to vote, Soule said, but it was still their busiest day this week.
“There’s almost always somebody in here voting,” she said. “We are practicing social distancing here, which makes it a little bit slower and people need to keep that in mind, that we can only allow so many people in our office at once.”
This is the second time this year that the Muscatine County office has seen an increased number of absentee voters. In June, they saw 4,840 absentee votes cast for the 2020 primary election. The numbers for the presidential election have already surpassed that amount.
“We’re already up to nearly 8,000 votes,” Soule said Thursday morning. “Four years ago, we were just under 10,000 absentee votes for the whole election, so I’m pretty sure it’ll be a record this year.”
Soule said this year’s candidates have encouraged early voting.
“Everybody is sending out requests to people, they’ve been getting 10 to 12 requests for ballots,” she said. “The candidates, the parties, the different civic groups — everyone is pushing absentee voting, and so you’re going to see more absentee voting.”
“I believe that absentee voting is perfectly safe,” she added. “We count every ballot that comes in here so long as there isn’t a problem with it, and if there is we contact the voter and try to get it remedied before the election.”
Soule said Iowa’s method is secure. Instead of mailing a ballot to every person registered to vote, even if that person might have changed their address since registering, every citizen of Iowa must request an absentee ballot in order to assure that it goes to the right person and place.
She encourages residents to get their ballots in as soon as possible. If they are mailed, they must be postmarked by Nov. 2 in order to be counted. People also can drop their ballots off at the auditor's office until the polls close on Election Day.
“I don’t think there will be any problems with the mail, but if you’re not comfortable with the mail, you can drop it off at our office,” Soule said, “We also check our drop box at the front of our building several times a day.”
The auditor’s office asked residents who have requested a mail-in ballot to wait for it to arrive, instead of trying to vote in-person. “They have all been mailed out and we are up to date, so please wait for that ballot to come,” Soule said. “It’s expensive to mail out ballots, and you should vote using the ballot that you requested. If you don’t receive it within a few days, then you can call us, but you should be receiving it soon.”
Voters can visit sos.iowa.gov to track their absentee ballot. “You can find out exactly where you are in the process, and even see once it’s come back to us that we’ve received it,” Soule said, “that way you’ll know when your ballot gets back to us and can always call if you see that we haven’t gotten it yet, and then we can deal with that.”
