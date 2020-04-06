Muscatine County auditor: voters encouraged to vote absentee in the primary

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE – With precautions in place to slow the spread of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in place, Muscatine County officials are turning their attention to keeping voters safe during the June 2 primary election.

During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, county auditor Leslie Soule announced that polling places for the election will be temporarily combined. She said precincts will be open for people choosing to vote in person during the elections. She said voters will be assigned to one of six polling places. There will be three in Muscatine, one in Fruitland, one in West Liberty and one in Wilton.

“For the health and safety of our precinct officials I strongly encourage every voter to use an absentee ballot for this election,” Soule said. “The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, May 22, 2020.”

The decision was made after the Iowa Secretary of State’s office put out an emergency election proclamation allowing counties to combine precincts. Soule said prior to the proclamation, her office had been having a problem with poll workers cancelling during the coming election. The number of polling places has been reduced, and Soule said she did not believe her office could get workers to staff any more.