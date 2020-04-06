Muscatine County auditor: voters encouraged to vote absentee in the primary

MUSCATINE – With precautions in place to slow the spread of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in place, Muscatine County officials are turning their attention to keeping voters safe during the June 2 primary election.
During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, county auditor Leslie Soule announced that polling places for the election will be temporarily combined. She said precincts will be open for people choosing to vote in person during the elections. She said voters will be assigned to one of six polling places. There will be three in Muscatine, one in Fruitland, one in West Liberty and one in Wilton.
“For the health and safety of our precinct officials I strongly encourage every voter to use an absentee ballot for this election,” Soule said. “The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, May 22, 2020.”
The decision was made after the Iowa Secretary of State’s office put out an emergency election proclamation allowing counties to combine precincts. Soule said prior to the proclamation, her office had been having a problem with poll workers cancelling during the coming election. The number of polling places has been reduced, and Soule said she did not believe her office could get workers to staff any more.
She also said the Iowa Secretary of State’s office will mail out absentee ballot request forms around April 23 to every voter in the state. The requests will have postage included.
The auditor’s office reports two Muscatine locations will be held in the Muscatine Community School Administration Building at 2900 Mulberry Avenue. The left side of the room containing the polling place will serve Muscatine’s first, second, third and fourth precincts. The right side of the room will serve Muscatine’s fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth precincts. A third location in Muscatine will be at Muscatine Community College’s McAvoy Center at 1403 Park Avenue, which will serve Muscatine’s ninth and tenth precincts as well as Bloomington and Sweetland.
The Fruitland polling place will be in the Fruitland Community Center at 104 Sand Run Road and will serve Fruitland precincts one and two/lake and Seventy-six/Cedar.
The West Liberty location will be held at the West Liberty Community center at 1204 N. Calhoun Street and will serve West Liberty/Wapsie, West Liberty 2, Goshen (including Atalissa), Orono (including Conesville) and Pike (including Nichols).
The Wilton location will be held at the West Liberty Community Center at 1215 Cypress Street and will serve Wilton city, Wilton/Moscow (including Durant), and Fulton/Montpelier (including Stockton and Blue Grass).
Soule said the average turnout for a primary election is about 10 percent of registered voters.
For more information on the changes, go online to the county’s web site at www.co.muscatine.ia.us. People with questions can also contact the auditor’s office at (563) 263-5821.
Concerned about COVID-19?
